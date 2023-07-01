Kuna Boys and Girls club groundbreaking

Kuna Mayor Joe Stear smiles as kids turn shovels of dirt during a groundbreaking celebration for Kuna's new Boys & Girls Club on Friday. 

 Sydney Kidd / Idaho Press

KUNA — Dozens of people gathered at the Old 4th Street Gym in Kuna for the groundbreaking ceremony for Kuna’s new Boys & Girls Club facility on Friday. 

Just around the corner, children at the club lined up for a turn on a large inflatable waterslide and chanted their friends’ names as they worked up the courage to take the plunge down to the bottom of the slide.


Renderings show the future Boys & Girls Club location in Kuna.
