Kuna High School’s graduation ceremony, which was tentatively scheduled for July 2 at the Ford Idaho Center, has been canceled.
“Please know I share the deep disappointment that the traditional graduation ceremony was not possible under current conditions,” Principal Brian Graves wrote in a letter to parents. “I appreciate your patience and understanding during these constantly changing times.”
The traditional send-off was planned in April in hopes that community health would improve, but a laundry list of restrictions that the Idaho Center would have to impose pushed the high school to change its plans.
Those included:
- Graduates wouldn’t all be able to sit on the arena floor together as a class.
- Only four family members per graduate would be allowed to attend.
- The band, choir and color guard couldn’t attend.
- Most teachers wouldn’t be able to come.
- Families couldn't stick around after the ceremony to take photos.
As COVID-19 made the prospect of a traditional ceremony impossible in a nontraditional school year, 2020 graduates, parents and school staff collaboratively decided to change course.
Now, a celebration will be held at Fremont Middle School at the same time on the same day — July 2 at 3:30 p.m. — and as many of this year’s 361 graduates who can attend will lap the school’s track, flip their tassels and toss their caps as a drone photographs their last meeting together as a class. Family members and Kuna High’s newest alumni have been encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit in the school’s football field as graduates circle the field. The event is expected to last at most an hour, according to a video released on the Kuna School District’s Facebook page.
The celebration is being held close to but not on the high school’s grounds because construction on the Kuna High track is underway.
An in-person send-off was planned as a complement to a virtual graduation ceremony that happened on Facebook live on May 21.
Initial Point High School has not planned a physical graduation celebration, said district spokeswoman Allison Westfall. Details on the replacement ceremony will be finalized and shared with parents on June 22.