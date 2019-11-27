The Kuna City Council will host a public hearing next month for the Robin Hood subdivision, a 116-home neighborhood in the Falcon Crest master plan.
Falcon Crest developer, M3 Companies, submitted preliminary plat and rezone requests to the city for Robin Hood. M3 Companies plans to subdivide 36.72 acres into 116 building lots and 21 common lots. It also hopes to rezone 25 acres from R-12 (high-density residential) to R-6 (medium-density residential).
Robin Hood is phase two of the Falcon Crest development, a more than 2,300-home master plan community surrounding Falcon Crest Golf Club. Falcon Crest is located about five miles east of the Kuna city center, east of Cloverdale Road and north of Kuna Road. The city of Kuna annexed the land earlier this year.
The Ada County Highway District approved on Sept. 25 a preliminary plat for Robin Hood. After a contentious public hearing, where multiple neighbors said they opposed the project, the district voted 3-2 to approve the plans.
The city of Kuna’s public hearing will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at Kuna City Hall, 751 W. Fourth St.