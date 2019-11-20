The Kuna City Council on Nov. 6 approved a rezone and subdivision request for the Athleta subdivision, a 4-acre and 57-unit townhouse development near Ten Mile Road and Crenshaw Street.
A public hearing initially was held on Oct. 15, and the council voted to delay its decision until Nov. 6, so council members could hear comments from the Kuna School District on its ability to service the proposed subdivision. Economic Development Director Lisa Holland weighed in on the potential for commercial development in the area.
On Nov. 6, the council members’ previous concerns about commercial development and school enrollment appeared to be laid to rest, as they approved the requests.
The applicant, Epic Development, requested a rezone from C-1 (neighborhood commercial) to R-20 (high-density residential). Epic Development also submitted a preliminary plat request for Athleta, which includes 57 single-family, attached townhouses and six common lots.
Jane Suggs, a planner with WHPacific who presented the Athleta plans on Oct. 15, said Athleta will attract young families looking to buy their first home and older couples downsizing.
“This is a bit of a forward project, but I think Kuna is so much ready for this — to provide these opportunities for people to live here that don’t need a yard but want to live in something that is reasonably priced,” Suggs said. “This is not low income housing; this will be market-rate housing.”
Each of the subdivision’s nine buildings will have four to seven units, and each unit will have two to three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and two-car driveway.
The proposed development has a gross density of 13 dwelling-units-per-acre and a net density of 17 dwelling-units-per-acre. Kuna’s city code stipulates the net density for an R-20 development cannot exceed 20 dwelling-units per-acre.
City Planner Troy Behunin said on the Oct. 15 hearing that two different landowners have been attempting to develop the property for more than three-and-a-half years. Behunin said the current proposal would bring needed housing to Kuna.
Several neighbors said at the Oct. 15 public hearing that they opposed the project. Their concerns included increased traffic, school overcrowding and a lack of privacy for neighboring homeowners, who would have many Athleta units facing their properties.
They also said a commercial development makes more sense on the property because the neighborhood has no services, such as gas stations or eateries.
“Kuna would benefit much more from having a commercial development being at this location,” said Jonathan Durfee, who owns the property to the north and west of the proposed development. “There are no stores or facilities anywhere on Ten Mile Road for existing property owners to eat, fuel vehicles or work at. Traffic in this area is already difficult to deal with, and adding 57 units in such a small space is not going to help the situation.”
One neighbor expressed his views with a song.
Stephen Harris, who lives north of the proposed development, is concerned new residential developments are changing Kuna’s character. Harris said Kuna’s rural lifestyle was a result of Manifest Destiny, a 19th century belief that agrarian American culture would inevitably take root in the untamed West. A new idea, a “west coast Manifest Destiny,” seeks to eliminate the fulfillment of the 19th-century Manifest Destiny in Kuna, he said.
“West Coast culture is flocking to Idaho, and in the process they are eliminating why they came here in the first place,” Harris said. “They are bringing their track homes and now in Kuna four-plexes and these townhomes. Kuna is starting to look more like California than California.”
Harris concluded his public testimony with a recital of “Home on the Range,” a classic western folk song.
After acknowledging that Harris’ testimony was the best they’d ever heard, the council members discussed some of the other neighbors’ concerns, particularly the lack of commercial services on Ten Mile Road, and the influx of students the development would bring to the school district.
Councilman Richard Cardoza said city officials put significant work into Kuna’s comprehensive plan, and in the plan they zoned Ten Mile as commercial.
“I would like to see more commercial down Ten Mile, simply because it was made to be commercial,” he said.
Councilman Warren Christensen said he was struggling to rationalize rezoning the property from commercial to high-density residential because the Kuna School District recently passed an emergency levy, and is struggling to accommodate residential developments that have already been approved.
City Attorney Bill Gigray said, if the council was considering school district enrollment, it could delay a decision on Athleta until more accurate information could be provided.
Council members unanimously voted to delay the public hearing until Nov. 6 when they could hear comments on school enrollment and commercial feasibility along Ten Mile.
At the Nov. 6 city council meeting, Lisa Holland, Kuna’s economic development director, told the council the Athleta property likely would not be an attractive option for commercial developers.
“While I love seeing commercial opportunities on Ten Mile … this specific site, with its dimensions and size, could be really difficult to recruit neighborhood commercial to, without another supporting parcel to connect to it,” Holland said.
Holland said low-density parcels to the north of Athleta, if landowners chose to redevelop them, would be more attractive to commercial developers in the future.
According to a letter submitted to Kuna’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 24, Athleta would house an estimated 38 school-aged children, based on the district’s .65 students-per-household calculation, which is Ada County’s standard calculation.
Based on that estimate and next year’s estimated capacities of schools within Athleta’s attendance zone — Crimson Point Elementary, Kuna Middle School and Swan Falls High School, which is expected to open next fall — the district would be able to accommodate an influx of students from the proposed subdivision, the letter said.
After hearing comments on commercial feasibility along Ten Mile Road and school enrollment, the council unanimously voted to approve the annexation and subdivision requests for Athleta.