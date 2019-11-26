The Kuna City Council approved on Nov. 19 annexation and preliminary plat requests for the Indian Creek at Crimson Point subdivision.
Indian Creek at Crimson Point is a 33-home subdivision on 8.68 acres, including six common lots. The subdivision will be located at 3001 West Ardell Road, west of the intersection of Ten Mile and Ardell roads.
The city council unanimously approved annexation and preliminary plat requests from the applicant, ACME LLC. Council President Briana Buban-Vonder Haar was absent.
At a public hearing on Nov. 19, two neighbors said they opposed the development because traffic from the new subdivision will be routed through their street, West Navy Street, creating safety concerns.
Future residents of Indian Creek at Crimson Point will access the subdivision through a connection to North Thistle Drive, which runs along the western edge of the South Crimson Point subdivision to the south. They likely will get to the subdivision by traveling west on Ardell, then south on North Rubine Lane, west on West Navy, and north on North Thistle.
Tim Eck, a developer who owns a separate development north of Ardell, which will begin construction next year, said at the public hearing his property line runs to the middle of Ardell. The street will remain an emergency access road until Eck's development is complete, at which point it will become a dead-end at North Rubine.