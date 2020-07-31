KUNA — Briana Buban-Vonder Haar, a two-term Kuna City Council member and council president, who was elected to a third term in November, has resigned her seat.
In a statement posted to social media Friday, Buban-Vonder Haar said she is moving to be closer to family.
"As with many folks, the pandemic has been a time of reflection for me; it has hit home more than ever that tomorrow is not promised, so one shouldn't wait to do things that are important to them," she wrote. "For me, living closer to family is important."
Buban-Vonder Haar, an attorney, has been a city councilwoman since 2012. She has worked as an attorney for the Department of Veterans Affairs and has been involved with the Kuna Chamber of Commerce and Kuna Grange #59 since 2011 and 2012, respectively.
Buban-Vonder Haar narrowly won reelection in November, defeating challenger Chris Bruce by a little more than a dozen votes.
In her resignation post, Buban-Vonder Haar thanked Kuna Mayor Joe Stear and her fellow council members.
"I have appreciated the respectful exchange of ideas and perspectives, and hope that as my voice leaves the Council, you will continue to engage in robust discussion and critical analysis of the important decisions that will come before you," she wrote.
She also thanked Kuna citizens for entrusting "me to be your voice and representative."
"I have worked hard to make what I thought were the best, most legally sound decisions for the City and to serve you well," she wrote.
According to Kuna city code, the mayor has the authority to appoint a Kuna resident to the city council to replace Buban-Vonder Haar. The appointee must be approved by the remaining council members and would serve Buban-Vonder Haar's remaining term, which is more than three years.