A project upgrading the intersection of Deer Flat and Linder roads, scheduled to complete this month, will now be finished in the spring of 2021.
Asphalt paving was delayed multiple times due to cold temperatures and the presence of frost in the ground, leading the Ada County Highway District to push the project’s finishing touches months out in a Friday announcement.
Crews placed temporary striping on Thursday, December 10th, to help delineate travel lanes until the spring.
When complete the intersection will feature:
n right turn lanes
n single left turn lanes, with accommodations made for future dual left turn lanes on Linder
n partially controlled access on the west leg of Deer Flat with an extruded curb, as it exists today
n curb, gutter and sidewalk. Sidewalk will extend to match existing sidewalk on the east leg of Linder and the south leg of Deer Flat
n right turn lane into Reed Elementary and Kuna High School