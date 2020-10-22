Lt. Mike Fratusco is Kuna’s new police chief.
He takes over for Chief Jon McDaniel, who he worked under first in 2004 in Eagle and then again in Kuna from 2018 until early this year. McDaniel last month announced he’d retire, sparking the search for replacement within the Ada County Sheriff's Office, which provides contract policing to Kuna through a city-specific force.
Fratusco has worked with the Sheriff’s Office since 2002, when he came on as a deputy in the Ada County Jail. Introducing Fratusco, Sheriff Steve Bartlett said the new chief “reluctantly left Kuna” 10 months ago after a promotion to lieutenant, which sent him back to working the jail where he started his career. Sworn in Tuesday night, Fratusco called McDaniel, his former boss, a “mentor.”
“I know you’re losing Chief McDaniel, but I guarantee that I will keep up what he was doing and will forge forward in this community,” he told Kuna City Council.
Echoing his mentor in policing philosophy, Fratusco said “you’re not going to see a big change in policing” as he takes over, emphasizing the importance of building rapport with community members in a Wednesday interview with Kuna Melba News.
He emerged from a selection process that initially included five officers, McDaniel previously said. According to Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Orr, Fratusco beat out one other finalist — Sgt. Derek Savage — who has spent most of his career as a patrol officer for the Sheriff's Office.
“We had a number of very qualified candidates to take on this position and after great discussion with (Kuna Mayor Joe Stear), we decided that Mike Fratusco is the person to lead this agency in the next coming years,” Bartlett said.
In 2018, two months into his first stint with Kuna Police, Fratusco said he knew the city was a good fit for him.
“I stood in front of you approximately two years ago and told you my goal was to be the chief of police here in Kuna,” Fratusco told Kuna City Council after he was sworn in.
While in Kuna, Fratusco drew the praise of Stear and McDaniel for handling issues at the city skatepark. The area became a hotbed of resident complaints when kids started selling and smoking vapes and cigarettes and painting graffiti around the park, driving many families away, Fratusco told Kuna Melba News.
Stear called the situation “very frustrating.”
“It was one of those things where there was not much we could do about it. Things were out of control,” he said.
Stear commended Fratusco for fostering positive relationships with skaters, causing complaints to plummet after two months on patrol.
Fratusco inherits policing of a quick-growing city with a downsloping crime rate. He said traffic violations and robberies on construction sites will pose the biggest challenges to his staff as Kuna builds up and out, as they did when he was a deputy in Eagle.
On his way out, McDaniel will work with his successor on connecting with local agencies such as the Ada County Highway and Kuna School districts for the next two weeks. McDaniel is unsure what comes next for him, but he said last month he’s considering volunteering opportunities in the nonprofit world.
Fratusco will continue earning $120,996 this year as a new lieutenant, with a raise to $125,736 coming next year, Orr wrote by email. The Kuna Police Chief is paid on the same scale as other lieutenants in the Sheriff's Office and does not earn more for being the Kuna Police Chief.