KUNA — Heidi Sorenson, a Kuna resident and pediatric nurse, announced Wednesday she will run for election to House of Representatives District 22 Seat B.
Sorenson, a Republican, will challenge Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, a three-term representative who has filed for reelection.
District 22 Seat B encompasses Meridian, south of Cherry Lane, and the city of Kuna.
A news release said Sorensen was raised in Kuna and "has recently seen progressive ideals begin to creep into her beloved hometown."
"She currently serves the community as a pediatric nurse, where she takes great pride in caring for the youth of the Treasure Valley," the release said. "Heidi’s desire is to preserve the conservative values of her district. She wants to fight to strengthen gun rights, preserve the sanctity of life and to make the legislative process more accessible."
Sorenson's website lists three issues: right to life, the Second Amendment and taxes.
The website says Sorenson believes "that we need to find ways to reduce frivolous taxes," such as the grocery tax, "while still funding necessary functions" of government.
Regarding the right to life, the site says, "The government has a duty to protect the life of the unborn."
As for the Second Amendment, the site says Sorenson believes the right to bear arms should not be infringed upon.
Monks, a small business owner, will seek his fourth term as representative for District 22 Seat B. Monks is the vice chairman for the House State Affairs committee, and he sits on the Business and Transportation and Defense committees.
Members of the House of Representatives are elected to two-year terms, without term limits. A primary election will be held May 19.