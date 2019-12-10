The Kuna City Council last week accepted the official results of the November election.
Official results showed the same outcome as the Election Day canvass — city council incumbents Briana Buban-Vonder Haar and Greg McPherson will retain their seats. Five candidates vied for two open seats, with the top two vote getters earning a spot on council.
Mayor Joe Stear ran unopposed and was reelected to a second term.
No candidates requested a recount, despite the race being a narrow victory for Buban-Vonder Haar over challenger Chris Bruce for the second council seat.
Bruce, who came in third by just 16 votes, told the Kuna Melba News last month he was considering requesting a recount, but Kuna City Clerk Chris Engels said at the Dec. 3 city council meeting that no such request had been made.
Bruce had 20 days following the release of the official votes to request a recount. Ada County commissioners certified the Nov. 5 election results on Nov. 12, which means the deadline to request a recount was Dec. 2.
Any candidate who requests a recount in Ada County must personally fund it if the election doesn't qualify for a free recount — when the race is decided by one-tenth of 1% or five votes. The cost for a candidate to fund a recount is $100 per precinct, and they can choose to recount any or all precincts.
The official election results are as follows (top two candidates were elected):
- Greg McPherson: 614 votes, 26.7%
- Briana Buban-Vonder Haar: 564 votes, 24.5%
- Chris Bruce: 548 votes, 23.8%
- Ramona Martin: 392 votes, 17.1%
- Mikey Losh: 181 votes, 7.9%
Voter turnout in Kuna was 13.5%, up from 10% in the 2017 local election.