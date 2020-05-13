Idaho’s May elections will be conducted exclusively via absentee ballots, but that hasn’t put primary elections or a vote to temporarily increase the Kuna Rural Fire District levy on hold.
The deadline to register to vote and request an absentee ballot, either at idahovotes.gov or through the Ada County Elections Office, is May 19. Completed ballots must be returned to the county elections office by 8 p.m. June 2.
KUNA FIRE LEVY
A special tax levy is on the ballot for Ada and Canyon County voters who live in the Kuna Rural Fire District. The levy would bring in an additional $1.2 million to the district per year for two years, in addition to its current budget of roughly $3 million.
The cost to taxpayers would be roughly $61 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value. District residents currently pay $105.88 per $100,000, and would see that jump to $166.90 annually. As in the past, the first $100,000 of assessed home value won’t be taxed by the district.
Fire Chief Phil Roberts sees a funding boost as key to quick response times, hiring more staff and remodeling the district’s only fire station. The district is proposing to add three to six new full-time firefighter/paramedics in order to increase the number of personnel on shift, expand the fire station and replace equipment and fire and ambulance apparatus, according to its website.
“The Kuna Fire District is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state of Idaho,” he said of the approximately 100-square-mile district. “Our current station can only house four members. We need to provide some of those amenities that protect our members and their privacy like bedrooms, bathrooms. We need to remodel Station 1 and plan for Station 2.”
The district is looking for a build site for its second fire station, according to a statement from Roberts. The district estimates that construction on a new station won’t be necessary until around 2026, but hopes expanding staff with the levy increase will allow the district to wait another six years.
Roberts hopes to save the money from the two-year increase to budget for the next 10 years of growth. He also says that incremental growth of the budget will help prevent the district from having to bond for a new station in future years, causing a sharper uptick in property taxes.
A public information campaign on the levy increase launched in recent weeks, and related information hadn’t been added to the district’s website as of April 15; since then, the site has been updated, and district social media accounts have been posting about the ballot measure. Political- and pandemic-related circumstances caused this delay, said Roberts. Until H.B. 409, a property tax freeze bill, was killed in the Idaho Senate, the district was unsure whether it would be able to ask for the levy increase. Notifying the public of the upcoming vote was also complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the option of door-to-door canvassing the district relied on in the past disappeared.
The district in 2018 and 2019 sought a permanent annual levy increase of $1.1 million. The permanent increase needed two-thirds majority, or about 67%, to pass, and narrowly failed with 65% support in 2018 and 62% support in 2019.
The two-year increase needs a simple majority to pass, 50% plus one vote.
The vote comes after a shakeup in the district’s board leadership earlier this year.
The district is also in the process of applying for federal grant funding to help cover the cost of hiring new staff, but Roberts called those grants “competitive,” and these grants would only cover 75% of new employees’ salaries for three years.
Primaries
The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters to conduct candidate surveys for the May 19 primary. Survey results for Kuna candidates and all others can be accessed at idahopress.com/elections/news. You may also search for your ballot items by address, at vote411.org. Candidates were responsible for grammar and spelling, and answers were limited to 500 characters.
Idaho State Senate District 22 contains most of the Kuna area. Here are the candidates most Kuna area voters will see on their ballots.
Idaho State Senate District 22
Uncontested primaries:
- Republican:
- Lori Den Hartog, Meridian
- Democrat:
- Mik Lose, Kuna
Candidates will be invited to participate in this fall’s general election guide.
Idaho State House District 22 A
Uncontested primaries
- Democrat:
- Diane Jensen, Kuna
Republican primary:
Idaho State House District 22 B
Republican primary:
Uncontested primaries:
- Democrat Nina Turner, Kuna
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1
Uncontested primary:
Libertarian: Joe Evans, Meridian
Republican primary:
Democratic primary:
U.S. SENATE
Uncontested primaries:
- Republican:
- Jim Risch, Boise
- Independent:
- Natalie M. Fleming, Fruitland
- Constitution Party:
- Ray J. Writz, Coeur d’Alene
Democratic primary:
ADA COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 1
Republican primary:
Uncontested primary:
Democrat: Diana Lachiondo (uncontested; will be invited to participate in general election survey)
ADA COUNTY SHERIFF
Republican primary:
Democratic candidate, write-in: Zachery Wagner