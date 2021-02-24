Primary Elections Voting08.JPG

Early voting is now open for the March 9 election, and Friday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

On the ballot for the Kuna School District is a two-year supplemental levy of $2.5 million; it would replace the current levy, which is set to expire. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the prepared levy is $93.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The current average annual cost is the same.

Early voting is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5 at Kuna City Hall and Ada County Elections.

Voters can request an absentee ballot at idahovotes.gov  through Friday. Completed ballots are due back to your elections office by 8 p.m. March 9, Election Day.

Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 9 at the following polling sites, by precinct number:

2110: Adventure Church, 4495 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

2207: Crimson Point Elementary, 1941 N. Shayla Ave., Kuna

2208: Reed Elementary, 1670 N. Linder Road. Kuna

2209: Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St., Kuna

2210: Kuna Rural Fire District Station #1, 150 W. Boise St., Kuna

2211: Kuna Library, 457 N. Locust Ave., Kuna

2212: Kuna Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 820 N. Linder Road, Kuna

2214: Ten Mile Community Church, 4440 E. Columbia Road, Meridian

