A revitalization project aimed at beautifying downtown Kuna will continue down Main Street this month.
The next phase of construction of the Downtown Revitalization Project will begin April 20 and will bring a new curb, gutter, widened sidewalks, landscaping and decorative street lights to Main Street between Avenue A and Avenue C, according to an announcement from the city clerk’s office.
Renovations to the south side of the street will last through June, at which point crews will work on the north side until the project’s projected completion date, July 31.
Kuna residents and commuters should expect traffic slowdowns, though the city is hoping to keep one lane of traffic open on Main Street during construction. Driveway access may be limited occasionally as new cement is given time to dry. On-street parking will also be limited until the project is finished.
The project began months ago as crews made additions to Main Street stretching back to Avenue D and reaching the Kuna Post Office on Avenue C, said Kuna Senior Planner Troy Behunin. The effort seeks to improve one of Kuna’s busiest streets, which connects the city to the rest of Ada County via northbound Meridian Road through Avalon Street.