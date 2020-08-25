The Kuna Planning and Zoning Commission this month recommended city council approval of three subdivisions that have drawn staunch opposition from nearby residents.
The subdivisions combined would have 1,032 single-family houses at full build-out.
Commissioners unanimously sent the projects to city council for the final say despite apprehension about how each subdivision would stress roads, first responders and schools. They also approved initial plans for a 40-unit apartment building originally slated to hold 260 apartments, construction of which is also contingent on a vote by city council.
Commissioners joined seven residents in voicing concerns about rapid growth during three-and-a-half hours of public hearings and discussion on Aug. 11, but ultimately approved the projects under the logic that, if educators, firefighters and roads are under pressure now, related agencies won’t have the tax income or demonstrated need to build more schools, stations and stop lights until more growth comes.
Summed up, “infrastructure improvement is not proactive. It’s reactive,” argued developer Penelope Constantikes in defense of the Sera Sole Subdivision she proposed. Sera Sole would bring 78 houses to the northwest corner of Swan Falls Road and Sunbeam Street just south of downtown, a site residents criticized because it’s separated from Kuna’s only fire station and police station by train tracks that already delay response times.
“It’s one of those things where you need growth out in a certain area for fire and police to build something out there,” said Commissioner John Laraway.
Patagonia East
Of the 1,000 or so homes the commission approved, 561 would be built in the Patagonia East, Ridge and Lakes subdivisions which would pop up at the northwest, northeast and southeast corners of Locust Grove and Hubbard roads.
Nearby resident Christy Horton said developments like this don’t just impact infrastructure, but erode away at Kuna’s character.
”Proposing to put that many houses on an agricultural-type area will totally take away from the country-type atmosphere that we have had and are desperately trying to hold onto,” she told the commission on Aug. 11.
The proposal includes a possible 10-acre elementary school site that developer Westpark Companies is considering donating or selling to the Kuna School District. There's no final commitment yet, though, and if the developer and district don't come to an agreement, the school site would not be included in the 12.4% open space that plans assume, dropping the project below the city’s open space minimum for a development of its size. That would effectively prevent city council from OK’ing the cluster of subdivisions.
Developer Westpark Companies told the district it would be open to donating or selling a 10-acre lot at a reduced price for a future elementary school, but hasn’t made a formal commitment. If developers and the district don’t come to an agreement, the school site would not be included in the 12.4% open space that plans assume, dropping the project below the city’s open space minimum for a development of its size. That would effectively prevent city council from OK’ing the cluster of subdivisions.
Based on projected growth, an elementary school will be needed on the east side of Meridian Road within five years, Assistant Superintendent David Reinhart told the commission over email. The district may be willing to accept a partial donation, he said.
”We have significant concerns about the growth in this area with no firm partnership with the developer to assist with land as other developers have so generously offered," he wrote. "Without this land, any bond for a building would have to be increased by a million dollars or more for building and infrastructure."
More to come
The commission also approved a 393-home extension of Ledgestone Subdivision, a smaller development set to begin construction this fall near the southwest corner of Locust Grove and Hubbard roads. The new development, called Ledgestone South Subdivision, plans for extensions of Ardell and Stroebel roads connecting to the development.
The development passed after one Locust Grove homeowner complained of the high traffic speeds, school bonding and urbanization of Kuna that all may accelerate with more growth. On the issue of traffic, commissioners reasoned that the development may actually cause related agencies to reduce speed limits in the area, easing the brunt of that issue.
The Blackrock Market Place application will also continue on to city council after the commission approved the mix of a 40-unit apartment and around 27 acres of low-density commercial lots planned for the hard-northwest corner of Meridian and Deer Flat roads, across from Ridley’s. The multifamily housing was originally slated to have 260 units in it, but was scaled back to ease both traffic and plugged roadways’ potential to put off new stores’ customers.
A new Eagle Christian Church is also coming to the northwest corner of Ardell and Ten Mile roads after planning and zoning voted to grant the organization a necessary permit. The church will not have to approach city council for approval.
The rest of the development’s approved by planning and zoning will, though, as they continue to iron out the details of their proposals with city staff.