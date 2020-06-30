The logo, mascot and name of soon-to-open Swan Falls High School began emerging in the spring of 2019, but the history behind the career-technical high school’s branding runs much deeper — Snake River deep.
Built in 1901 by Idaho Power, the company says Swan Falls Dam was the first hydroelectric power plant constructed on the Snake River. Now, the dam has become a staple recreation area for swimmers and fishers, an inaugural site in a string of hydroelectric dams that supply 67.8% of Idaho’s energy, the U.S. Energy Administration’s estimates, and the namesake of the satellite high school.
Last fall, the district’s board picked Chargers, or battle horses, to be the school’s mascot, opening the floodgates for the district to choose a logo that will one day be stamped on Kuna high schoolers’ hoodies and tees.
While district spokeswoman Allison Westfall said many high schools pay professional designers for generic logos, the Kuna district found a volunteer partner geographically and historically closer to the school’s roots.
The district reached out to Idaho Power last September, and company multimedia specialist Mike Alias, who has experience designing logos, shirts and other graphics for his kids’ schools, was thrilled to donate time designing a number of options and presenting them to the school board, said Idaho Power spokeswoman Melissa Thom.
Challenged with meshing the image of a horse with the symbolism of a historic landmark, Alias designed the eventual winner, a snarling steed with river-blue lightning bolts for a mane, electric daggers that serve as emblems of the surges sent by rotors across rural Idaho’s power grid.
It may be years before the district bonds to expand the school beyond providing career training, foreign language and select core courses, said Westfall, but if the high school builds beyond satellite status, the horse’s glare could be on football helmets and volleyball jerseys for years to come.
“It’s elegant, and powerful and something the students of Swan Falls High will be sporting on their T-shirts and binders and hats for decades to come,” Thom said. “I can imagine a herd of charging horses running along the canyon above Swan Falls — and it’s just magical.”