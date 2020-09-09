Kuna Grange # 59 would like to thank the Crenshaw Ward Youth and advisers for all their hard work cleaning up around our Grange hall on Saturday, August 29th. They cut back iris plants, pulled weeds and swept cobwebs off the building. The Grange hall looks so much better! Thank you all so much for your sense of community service and pride! It is so refreshing to see this in today’s youth and young adults.
Crenshaw Ward Youth clean up grange hall
