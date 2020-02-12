Country star Logan Mize will play his third show in Kuna on Feb. 20 at Cowgirls as part of his “I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up Tour.”
The Kansas native will make his fourth trip to Idaho after performing at Boise Music Festival last summer and playing in Kuna early last spring.
Kuna first came up on Mize’s radar in 2016 when he jump-started his first solo acoustic tour. Throughout the year, Mize swapped his tour bus for his 1989 Chevy Caprice station wagon named “Glenn” and sought out hometown venues and bars like Cowgirls via social media. Mize said he appreciated how the tour let him “get off the beaten path.” His upcoming show will be just the second time that Mize has played in Kuna with a full band.
Mize’s ongoing tour is the end of a stint that has included a crowded New Year’s Eve set in Kansas, two months off and nearly two years of back-to-back shows on the road. He’ll complete the stint in August, but he’s planning on putting out more music in the meantime. In March, fans can expect a new single to come out, Mize told the Kuna Melba News. He’s also working on a new album, which should come out late this spring.
Willie Jones, a 24-year-old country artist best known for his deep run on competitive singing show “X Factor,” will open for Mize.
An official at Mize’s record label connected the duo, and they’ve clicked ever since. Mize is quick to say that he and Jones “hit it off right away.” Since then, the two have worked in the studio together, putting out a new version of Mize’s song “Better Off Gone” with a feature from Jones. The single has been streamed more than any of Mize’s work since he signed a record deal with Big Yellow Dog Music in 2010.
When asked about what song is his go-to when performing, Mize pointed to the song.
“It’s hard to pick one,” he said. “It just depends on the night. “’Better off Gone’ is always a fun one, though. I played it all over Europe last year.”
Treasure Valley residents might not be seeing the last of Mize this month.
“I’d love to keep coming back,” Mize said. “It’s always a great time coming up to Idaho.”