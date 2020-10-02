The coronavirus pandemic has squeezed construction firms nationally as demand for new homes and offices have dipped, but some parts of the industry in Idaho appear more resilient.
While July 2020 saw U.S. construction employment drop 4.1% from the same time a year ago, Idaho saw a 2.1% uptick in building jobs from 2019, according to Associated General Contractors of America data.
Nevertheless, the pandemic has complicated the building business in Idaho — and the projects it produces — in a number of ways.
Although Idaho construction jobs have swelled, bucking national trends, the pandemic has triggered labor shortages and disrupted supply chains, delaying a number of projects’ completion dates.
Swan Falls High School in Kuna, for example, was set to open when schools did this fall. However, a myriad of setbacks pushed the extension high school’s opening date to Nov. 1, Kuna School District administrator Jim Obert said in August.
“If there’s no material and no labor, there’s nothing we can really do about it,” Obert said.
Some of the labor problems he noted occurred locally.
An electrical foreman working on the project took two weeks off, presumably quarantining to avoid spreading the coronavirus, but also leaving a crew without leadership. A steel contractor also provided “sporadic crews” as COVID-19 infected workers, delaying roofers who had to move onto a previously scheduled project while waiting for the building’s skeleton to be completed.
Other hitches cropped up far from the Treasure Valley.
In the midwest, an order for door frames hit a snag when the Nebraska factory it was placed at shut down amid a coronavirus outbreak. The request was then sent to a Pennsylvania factory, which was quickly closed for the same reason. Finally, the door frames were finished in and shipped from Ohio weeks later.
”It just ripple affects here,” Obert said.
The school district’s misfortune with suppliers continued. A furniture manufacturer also had to halt production for two weeks, and a window frame producer serving the district met a similar fate.
The district was insulated from yo-yoing material costs, though, as the pandemic continues to make suppliers’ prices difficult to predict.
Administrators cemented Swan Falls High’s price tag with contractors at the project’s start before steel rates spiked during the pandemic, Obert said. District contractors weren’t alone in paying steeper prices for the alloy; after hitting its lowest point since 2016 in early April, the national going rate for steel rebounded 64.5%, before dipping modestly. That surge came as COVID-19 lockdowns knocked national steel production down to half capacity, Bloomberg reported.