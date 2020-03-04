It’s been nearly 14 years since Columbia High School opened its doors in 2006, boasting a 600-seat auditorium and the seeds of a new theater department.
Glynis Calhoun, then the school’s new drama teacher, had a vision of what the department could eventually become. After decades of acting in what she said is sometimes “back-bitey” community theater, Calhoun wanted to create a more consistently positive experience for her students.
Inspired by her own career and her acting friends’ interest in getting involved, she started the school’s Theatre Mentorship Program, where productions are cast with age-appropriate actors, bringing local professionals in to work with high school students on their craft. Open-call auditions are open to adults and students across the Treasure Valley, a casting process that’s resulted in actors and stage technicians from Kuna, Nampa, Caldwell, Meridian and Boise taking part in this spring’s production of “Footloose,” which runs March 5-7 and 12-14.
On-Stage SuccessA lot has happened since Columbia’s and Calhoun’s first production during the 2006-07 school year. Homeschool student Yale Langworthy gained experience in the mentorship program, packed his bags and successfully auditioned for a part in the off-Broadway show “Trevor” in New York City. Skyview junior Jordan Shuck hopes to follow in Langworthy’s footsteps. He’ll depart for the Big Apple in the fall of 2020 to study dance for three months, and hopefully, land some auditions.
These emerging talents have had their share of tests in high school already. Of the upwards of 100 adults and students annually auditioning for Columbia’s spring musical, only 40 were taken on as crew and cast members this year.
With the help of donations, the volunteer work of local pros and ticket revenue, the mentorship effort hasn’t required funding from the Nampa School District since its inaugural year.
Adaptive LearningMany students have enjoyed off-stage successes, too.
Columbia senior Evelynn Eslick has four years of acting and production experience behind her now as she auditions for college drama departments, and she’s worked to make theater education more accessible. She’s helped Calhoun and special education teacher Melina Funk build a new theater class that brings special and general education students together in one classroom. The “Adaptive Learning Class of Theatre” has gained enough attention that the Boise School District has added a similar program to their course catalog.
“We have seen extremely quiet, introverted, nonverbal students, come out of their shell and engage in group activities,” Calhoun said, noting the program’s success.
Eslick worries, though, that the class won’t outlast her stay at Columbia. Due to district requirements, the class may not be continued next year if enrollment of general education students doesn’t reach 12, an increase from the four students in the class now.
CommunityAside from her work in the adaptive learning course, Eslick is grateful for the “community” that acting in the Theatre Mentorship Program has provided her.
“It’s nice to have adults you can talk to that aren’t your parents,” she said.
Brittney Bryne, a Kuna actress with 12 years’ community theater experience and a lifetime of performing, is in her first year as a mentor. She cited the communal feel and her ability to watch Calhoun work with students as highlights of her experience.
“It’s like a family,” she said.
Bryne auditioned for the part of Vi Moore after hearing about the positive experiences her colleagues had as mentors in the past.
The atmosphere has not been lost on Shuck, either, as he prepares for his move to New York next fall with a portrayal of Chuck Cranston in this spring’s show.
“This cast has been really good with connecting with each other,” he said. “Everybody’s friends with each other.”
These echoes of community over clique come from the top-down as well as from the bottom-up. Calhoun notes how there should be a “community” in community theater, and how she sees this program as a chance at developing life skills. She’s also been able to use revenue from past shows to helps students pay for everything from costume fees to food, applying her departmental philosophy — “all means all.”
Cast and crew alike have plenty of time to foster the community that so many of them admire. Auditions for the spring production happen during the fall, and cast members begin memorizing lines in December. During January and February, staff ramp up rehearsals from four days a week to five, perfecting shows for three hours each day.
Those countless hours have generated similarly countless learning opportunities for students. For Eslick, personal growth hasn’t been limited to her extended special effects training from professionals in the field, or even to her dancing and singing prowess.
“When I started freshman year, I wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Eslick said. “It’s really helped me grow out of my shell.”