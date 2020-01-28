Kuna City Council was active last week, unanimously passing policies that will affect open space, utility bills and subdivision construction over the coming months.
Open-space rules passedAfter two months of considering public input, revising requirements and debating, City Council voted unanimously to approve new open-space rules that will shift the amount of land that developers must dedicate to parks, pathways and other forms of open space in subdivisions. .
The first draft of the resolution, which was proposed at the council’s Nov. 19 meeting, drew criticism from developers for its potentially unequal treatment of large developments. The initial version would have required anywhere from 3% to 25% open space, with larger developments being required to provide more open space. Some also worried that these open-space caps would encourage developers to split their projects up into multiple development applications, avoiding the economic toll of stricter requirements entirely.
City staff presented a revised set of requirements to council on Jan. 7, which council approved Jan. 21. Changes to the proposed rule will require smaller developers to make 7% of their new projects open space, rather than the originally listed 3%. The largest developments, on the other hand, would only be required to have 12.5% open space in new subdivisions rather than 25%.
Developments with fewer than seven homes will now be exempt from the requirements.
Dan Richter, president of the Building Contractors Association of Southwestern Idaho, continued to take issue with the updated rules in a letter to council, arguing that requirements should be based on the density of a development rather than on the number of homes inside of it.
After noticing a lack of public testimony in favor of the ordinance, Planning and Zoning Commissioner Cathy Gealy attended the council’s Jan. 21 meeting to support the bill.
“Usable open space contributes to a desirable and healthy place to live, work and play,” she said, citing the health benefits of having more parklands in a community.
The only person to testify during the final hearing on the ordinance, Gealy concluded with a warning.
“Once space is used, it will never be open again,” she said. “Now is the time to preserve open space.”
The Kuna school board also sent the council a letter endorsing the new requirements after reviewing the proposal at its Jan. 14 meeting.
The new rules will affect future applications from developers, but not ongoing construction projects.
Water, sewer rates to changeCouncil also passed a pair of resolutions that will adjust Kuna residents’ water and sewer rates, a change that will take effect April 1.
Hearing no new public criticism, the council agreed to pass the proposals, which will trigger across-the-board hikes in sewer bills and hookup fees for new properties.
Community member Dennis Leonard was the first to take issue with the new changes in sewer rates, questioning where the increased revenue would go at the Jan. 21 public hearing. He voiced concerns that the boosted bills would be used to pay for new Kuna residents.
“Most of it is just upkeep and maintenance of what’s in the ground already,” said Kuna Public Works Director Bob Bachman. Repairs on the electronics systems that orchestrate the city’s sewer and water infrastructure are at the top of Bachman’s list of priorities moving forward.
Council considered introducing the price shifts over time, but decided to move forward with the original proposal after hearing little public input.
“If we do this in a phase-in approach, the end result is going to be dramatically higher (prices),” said Mayor Joe Stear.
In using the city’s “phase-in” option, there would be almost no difference between the senior rate and the normal rate after slowly changing prices over the next five years. The council opted to implement the rate adjustments all at once in April to avoid steeper price hikes in the future.
Following the new pay structure, Kuna homeowners who use less than 5,000 gallons of water each month — a group containing 50% of Kuna homeowners — will get a $3.41 discount on their water bill starting in April. Use 7,000 gallons or more, though, and Kuna residents will begin paying more than users previously pumping up to 10,000 gallons.
The new billing scale, which is based on a third-party evaluation of the city’s water and sewage grid, hopes to push water savings by charging households more directly based on how much they use.
Under the outgoing rules, households pay a flat fee of $21.02 in water bills each month, unless they are part of the city’s top 10% of users who spend an extra $1.75 for every 1,000 gallons they go over the 10,000 gallon flat-fee cap.
With the new resolutions, the max level at which homeowners will pay a flat fee will be cut in half, with homes using 5,000 gallons or less paying only $17.61. However, rate increases will get steeper as homes use more water. Households consuming between 5,001 and 7,000 gallons will tack on an extra $1.56 per 1,000 gallons to their monthly bill. Those using between 7,001 and 10,000 gallons will pay $2.35 per 1,000 gallons added, and water usage above the 10,000 gallon mark will cost an extra $3.53 per 1,000 gallons.
Seniors with low water use will get an increased discount, having their flat fee shrink from $16.33 to $13.75. When consuming more than 5,000 gallons, the elderly will pay the same per-gallon-rate increases as other homeowners.
The new sewer rates will work similarly to the water prices, though users will generally be paying more than before, even at lower usage levels. The existing flat fee of $27.30 will increase to $35 per month and progressively grow as sewage output rises above 4,000 gallons.
Keller & Associates, the firm contracted to evaluate the city’s situation a year ago, recommended the proposed rate adjustments.
Falcon Crest developers moving on to second phase
City Council OKed the design review for the Robin Hood subdivision, a 116-home neighborhood and the second phase in the Falcon Crest planned community’s master plan.
After a one-month delay, the council hosted a public hearing on the project’s preliminary map before holding a vote. The hearing was pushed back after the council’s Dec. 17 meeting, the original date set for public testimony, was cancelled.
Falcon Crest developer, M3 Companies, submitted preliminary plat and rezone requests to the city for Robin Hood. The developer plans to subdivide 36.72 acres into 116 building lots and 21 common lots. It also hopes to rezone 25 acres from R-12 (high-density residential) to R-6 (medium-density residential). The decreased density will “make a lot of people happier,” said Troy Behunin, the city’s senior planner.
The plan is in line with city code and with the development agreement that the council approved last year, Behunin said.
In presenting the preliminary map, Mark Tate from M3 Companies heralded the project as a single-family development with recreation opportunities at the nearby golf course and a high level of open space. The new open-space rules mentioned above won’t apply to planned urban developments like Falcon Crest, which must already include at least 10% open space.
Robin Hood, which is named after a short golf course nearby, is in part being rezoned because some of the lots planned already meet the lower density designation.
At full size, the Falcon Crest development will include more than 2,300 homes surrounding Falcon Crest Golf Club. The development is located about five miles east of the Kuna city center, east of Cloverdale Road and north of Kuna Road. The city of Kuna annexed the land last year.
The Ada County Highway District approved on Sept. 25 a preliminary plat for Robin Hood. After a contentious public hearing where multiple neighbors said they opposed the project, the district voted 3-2 to approve the plans.
John Lawson, a homeowner who lives near the development, testified at the Jan. 21 Kuna City Council meeting, pointing out that he and his neighbors have been left in the dark about what schedule the “metastatic growth” will follow as it continues.
The city is working to get press releases and other public notices out, Bachman said.
City staff already produce a list of people living in the area, Behunin said, and city employees could use the list to send out brochures alerting the public of when traffic will be diverted.