Kuna City Council candidate Tyson Garten is the city’s newest planning and zoning commissioner.
Garten, who was a finalist for a city council seat appointment earlier this year and has filed to run next year, has experience in real estate and HVAC. His outlook on development, he said, is influenced by his 10 years as a board member for the Snake River Valley Building Contractors Association and his new position as a committeeman for the Idaho Building Contractors Association.
City Council members confirmed Garten in a unanimous vote Nov. 4 to fill a vacancy left by now-Councilman John Laraway.
Treasure Valley builders are moving westward and southward toward Kuna, Garten says, and he argues his knowledge of builders’ priorities will help him manage incoming growth.
“The building is coming this way,” he said. “I think if it’s done properly, we can have good growth.”
In part, that includes balancing Kuna’s residential-heavy makeup.
“I think high on the totem pole is jobs," Garten said of residents' priorities. "When you get jobs here, it keeps people here and helps the infrastructure all around."
A 24-year Kuna resident, Garten said he's lived in "Idaho's best small town" since it had around 3,800 residents, a far cry from the Census Bureau's 2019 estimates of 22,257. That history gives him "a pretty good knowledge of what Kuna wants," he said.
Mayor Joe Stear recommended Garten seek the commission spot to enhance his knowledge of city growth policy, Garten said.
"He’s quite capable and very interested in city operations and getting involved with the city," Stear said. "So I felt he’d be a really good fit, and planning and zoning felt the same way,”
Planning and zoning staff officially recommended Garten for the seat.
Garten’s term ends in November of 2021. Though he can seek reappointment in a year, his first choice, if elected, will be serving on city council. The top three vote-getters in the Nov. 2 election will win a seat. The incumbents are Laraway, Warren Christensen and Richard Cardoza, and candidate Andrew Kahl in August filed paperwork to run.