City of Kuna buildings closed to the public indefinitely Friday in response to COVID-19 case spread in the Treasure Valley.
“With COVID, (Mayor Joe Stear) wants to make sure we’re doing the best we can to keep staff and the public as safe as possible,” Kuna City Clerk Chris Engels said by phone Tuesday.
City staff will be available during normal business hours 8–5 Monday through Friday by phone and email. Residents can call the clerk’s office at 208-922-5546 or email it at cityclerk@kunaid.gov with questions.