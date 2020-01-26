On Saturday, 37 teams of Idaho middle school students gathered at Boise State University to present their plans for a new water-friendly city.
Schools traveled from as far as Sandpoint to take part in Idaho’s 16th regional Future City Competition, a nationwide contest where sixth, seventh and eighth graders write essays, build models and develop plans to create cities equipped to tackle some of civil engineers’ most pressing challenges.
Teams vied for a spot at the national finals in February and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. Saturday’s winner was Light of Learning’s city Luna Glacias. Students Max Hollist, Sara Hollist and Spencer Patton took home the crown with guidance from teacher Deonna Holist and mentor Meghann Donley.
Every year, the national organization announces what development issue judges will focus on in the following year. This year’s competition pushed students to design water-resilient cities, a theme coined “Clean Water: Tap into Tomorrow.”
Some teams started working on their models as early as last spring when the topic was released; others started clocking hours in and out of the classroom when the school year began. While some schools have classes dedicated to the competition, others rely on weekends and time after school to research and build.
Idaho students have excelled at nationals in the past, with last year’s qualifiers from Sacred Heart Catholic School taking home fourth place and a special award for the most innovative infrastructure design.
Falcon Ridge Charter students also took home hardware, winning awards for having the best commercial layout and the best futuristic city.
During the building process, materials for students’ models can’t cost more than $100 in total. Models are made mostly from recycled materials.
Competitors got creative for Saturday’s competition. They collected — and in some cases dumpster dove for — cardboard boxes, hamster tunnels, old computers, cotton balls, bubble wrap and even chicken wire to build city models. The pieces were unrecognizable, though, with a little paint and a lot of work.
Nearly all the work was placed on students’ shoulders. With the exception of using power tools, teachers and mentors aren’t allowed to help build the models. That didn’t stop a team of Salmon River students who took fifth place, and were commended for having the best water reuse and land surveying practices in their design. By using popsicle sticks and hot glue, they “geared down” a motor and slowed it to spin water-absorption towers in their display. Their mentor, retired engineer Bill Sampson, said these students are already thinking at a “master’s level” of engineering.
“They think about ideas that I would never think about,” he said. “Engineering can be boring, and engineering can be fun. This is fun.”
Competitors also flashed their creative streaks in naming their cities. Municipality names ranged from the topical “Hydro City” to the elegant “Copper Springs” and included the self-explanatory “Cdy Big Brainz.”
For some, this is more than just an engineering project.
“They learn so much,” Sampson said. “They won’t all be engineers, but they learn a lot about life in general.”
After a full day of competition, five teams took top honors:
- 1st: Light of Learning’s Future City Luna Glacias
- 2nd: Homedale’s Future City Maru
- 3rd: Garden Valley School’s Future City Al Qahiratu
- 4th: Heritage Middle School’s Future City New Safi
- 5th: Salmon River Junior High School’s Future City Waitaki