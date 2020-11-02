Kuna’s 4th Street Gym has hosted a wide variety of events, organizations and meetups in its 73-year history, and now, it has a new occupant — the Kuna Boys and Girls Club.
The club just celebrated its partnership with the Kuna School District, the building’s owner, at a ribbon cutting last week, but the club has already been taking care of kids at the new location for about a month, Ada County Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Colleen Braga told Kuna Melba News.
The move offers more space for tutoring, serving meals and activities than the club’s last host, nearby Ross Elementary, where it used two classrooms to offer 150 students after-school programs last year, Braga said. That’s a noticeable size upgrade; Kuna School District custodial supervisor Ben Gleaton pegged the gym at around 5,600 square feet.
Two years ago, the Boys and Girls Club hoped to build a new home for its Kuna members with the support of then-Kuna Police Chief Jon McDaniel, who advocated for expanded programs’ ability to keep area youth out of legal trouble, Kuna Melba News reported. But the pandemic compounded preexisting challenges that families faced then as schools closed down and as some parents scrambled to find affordable child care while swallowing furloughs and slashed hours.
Kuna School District Superintendent Wendy Johnson said “the shutdown was really scary for all of us” as “educators were worried about the social and emotional health of their children.”
”We certainly would not have been able to open schools at all had we not had the Boys and Girls Club to lean on as a partner for our staff and for our community,” she said. “While other communities are in chaos, Kuna continues to … work together and solve our problems.”
After the Kuna School District reopened in a hybrid model this fall, the Boys and Girls Club was called on to provide more all-day care with students sometimes learning remotely. Under those circumstances, the club has taken on fewer members, 89, in part because the expanded program takes resources and in part because more parents work remotely and can watch their kids, Braga said.
Early in the pandemic, though, it was unclear whether the club would remain open as coronavirus cases surged.
“We could take the road that many took, and that was to shut our doors and wait out the storm, or we could remain open as a safe haven for kids and when families needed us to be there,” Braga recalled. ”We thought the bigger risk to Kuna kids, to all kids that we serve, is if we shut our doors.”
After moving into the 4th Street Gym, those doors got bigger than they ever have been.
The Boys and Girls Club of Ada County first expanded to Kuna 13 years ago, but even when it moved to its last location at Ross Elementary in 2016, it never had a dedicated home in the city. Meanwhile, the 4th Street Gym was deep into a history hosting “a plethora of events including; (but not limited to) pinewood derby races, boxing competitions, dances, school music programs, basketball games, lacrosse practices, and community rummage sales,” Gleaton said in an email.
The gym also hosted charter school Project Impact STEM Academy upon its founding, and most recently, Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church, which has since moved services to Kuna High School, according to Gleaton.
”I hope that this facility and its history is happy again,” Johnson told the crowd at the ribbon cutting, which included new Kuna Police Chief Mike Fratusco and local state legislators Sen. Lori Den Hartog and Rep. John Vander Woude. “It’s history is, it should be filled with kids, and it is again.”