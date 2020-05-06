We’re temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
The City of Kuna and Kuna Chamber of Commerce have partnered to promote businesses following COVID-19 safety guidelines, such as hand washing, physical distance, contactless payment systems. Guidelines are available for salons, restaurants, day cares and more. More information is available on Kuna Economic Development’s Facebook page or by calling 208-559-5926.
Kuna Economic Development is providing information about small business financial assistance during COVID-19. Businesses can start applying for Cash Grants from Idaho starting May 11, according to the Facebook page. The grant can be used for reimbursing businesses on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), inventory, equipment, rent and utilities. More information is also available at https://rebound.idaho.gov.
Kuna Food Bank continues to offer additional help with food. Call Kuna Food Bank at 208-922-4745 to set up an appointment. It’s open five days a week.
Kuna Resource Center is asking for donations of canned fruit, peanut butter and jelly. Donations are accepted 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Food boxes continue to be available for pickup 9-11 a.m. Thursdays.
Idaho Rebounds is a website detailing business opening and other state guidelines during COVID-19. Find out more at https://rebound.idaho.gov.
The COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund is a new fund to support the local creative community, Treefort Music Fest announced in a press release. The COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund is a one-time award program that will fund the creation of individual creative work that explores, documents, and/or reflects on personal experience of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social distancing, changes in social patterns, health concerns, job instability, and other impacts. Creators across all disciplines are welcome to apply. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age, live in Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem or Owyhee counties and be able to demonstrate a sustained commitment to their careers and a public audience. Applications are open until Friday, May 8. To apply, donate and learn more about the CCC Fund, visit www.treefortmusicfest.com/ccc.
Property Tax Reduction: If you or someone you know qualifies for Property Tax Reduction/Circuit Breaker programs, Property Tax Deferral and Service-Connected Disabled Veteran Benefit programs — the deadline to apply has been extended to June 15, 2020, according to the Ada County Assessor’s website. Governor Brad Little’s office made the announcement as part of larger relief options related to the COVID-19 response.
Verizon is extending its commitment to keep customers connected through June 30, according to Verizon’s website. This means Verizon will neither terminate service nor charge late fees to postpaid wireless, residential and small business customers that notify Verizon of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Idaho Housing and Finance Association has financial resources available to residents. Examples include postponed foreclosures and evictions, a Housing Preservation Program and COVID-19 Housing Rapid Response Fund. Find out more at idahohousing.com/covid-19.
Child Care Emergency Grants are now available to provide child care business owners with financial resources to reopen and continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho News reports. Applications for the emergency grants will be accepted now through June 30 and are available through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website under Child Care Assistance: healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.
The Idaho Humanities Council is offering grants to eligible Idaho humanities organizations starting May 15. These funds may be used for the organization’s general operating support for public humanities programming as well as the development of specific humanities programming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications will be accepted via IHC’s online grant management system. Cost-share is not required. Awards will be announced in mid-June. For more information about eligibility, funding levels and more visit idahohumanities.org.
Buy Idaho Day is Saturday, May 9 and is an opportunity for residents to support local businesses. Possible local support options include:
- Shop local establishments online, over the phone, curbside or delivery
- Purchase a gift card
- Purchase curbside or delivery from a favorite local restaurant
- Shop a local farmers market
- Make a donation
More information is available at buyidaho.org.
COVID-19 Guidance for Agricultural Workers: Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has released a list of criteria for the “operational plans” of agricultural employers. The website states all agricultural employers should have an operational plan in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, however, those plans do not need to be submitted for review or approval. More information is available at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho has approved over $1 million over the last four weeks for organizations that are helping low-income people and families experiencing homelessness, food insecurity and other hardships during COVID-19, according to the website. May 5 is the last day to submit an application to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The Steering Committee is reviewing longer-term needs to determine priorities and timing of future grant distributions, the website states. All requests received by May 5, included those submitted in March and April that haven’t been funded, will be considered. More information is available at idahocf.org/covid-19.
Canyon County continues to work on launching video meetings, Idaho Press reports. Residents are allowed to attend meetings but must wear a mask. More information is available at canyonco.org.
Costco Wholesale is now requiring customers to wear face masks at all stores in effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, KTVB news reports.
Please note: All resources will continue to be assessed and updated as more information about the novel coronavirus becomes available. Information is gathered from each organization’s website or press releases.