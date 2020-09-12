One more Kuna student tested positive for the novel coronavirus between Sep. 8 and Sep. 11, bringing the Kuna School District’s probable and confirmed case total to four since reopening in a hybrid model.
The student attends Fremont Middle School, which hadn’t had any reported cases yet.
“Included in this week's data is a positive case where the individual became sick while on the Labor Day weekend but the student was not contagious while at school and the student's illness did not impact anyone else at school,” Superintendent Wendy Johnson wrote in a letter to parents Friday.
The district first opened in a hybrid model against the recommendation of Central District Health, which placed Ada County in “red,” a designation in which school districts were advised to have online class only. However, the health district moved Ada into “yellow” a week later on Tuesday, under which school districts may, based on CDH’s advise, open with a hybrid, partly in-person model.
Now, the district is planning a gradual move back to completely in-person learning for some grade levels, according to the letter. K-5 students may come back to in-person school every day in early October, though that depends on the severity of case spread.
Restrictions on sporting events are also being eased under the yellow designation; parents, cheerleaders and pep bands will be among the 50 or less fans allowed to watch competitions under the district’s current plan.
Parents can access more info on the district’s next steps, along with what to do if their child becomes ill, on the Kuna Jt. School District No. 3 Facebook page.