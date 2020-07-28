It takes over 100 hours for the Boise Basin Quilters Guild to piece together a “Quilt of Valor,” a hand-stitched counterpane wrapped around veterans’ shoulders to commemorate their military service. But those laborious hours pale in comparison to the years David Lyon, the award’s most recent recipient, has poured into the Kuna community.
Lyon, a United States Air Force veteran and Air Force Academy grad, has made the most of his time in the civilian life he entered in 1969 when he parted ways with the military after a seven-year stint.
“My military service, as you heard, was quite a long time ago,” he recognizes, but Lyon, 80, has been busy ever since.
He’s now perhaps best known for leading the Kuna Historical Society, where he not only runs the museum but can tell visitors more than the artifacts he collects ever could about the town’s history.
“He is the Kuna history center,” said Matt Biggs, who works with Lyon at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a nonprofit that financially and socially supports retired service members like Lyon, who spent a year as a fighter pilot in Vietnam. “He has gone above and beyond trying to get community involvement and to recognize our past,” donating his time to keep the museum running.
Thanks to Lyon and his wealth of knowledge, the museum has stayed afloat even as the COVID-19 pandemic has left the historical society short on fundraising opportunities.
“They haven’t been able to open, but his commitment is still there, and if anyone has any questions regarding Kuna history, he is the guy to talk to,” said Bert Gumm from the Kuna Grange, which named Lyon Kuna’s Citizen of the Year in April.
Lyon has not only worked to show that Kuna is more than a rapidly expanding bedroom community; he’s earned recognition for the roads entering and leaving it. As a member of the Western Heritage Foundation, he successfully pushed for Swan Falls Road to be nationally recognized as a historic byway, highlighting the route on federal maps and government sites.
Lyon moved to Kuna in 1991 and later to Nampa in 2016, but his involvement in the Kuna community is unwavering. His friends don’t want that to end anytime soon.
“We want to see you around for a long time,” one attendee told Lyon under Bernie Fisher Park’s bandshell Saturday after he was given a Quilt of Valor.
As quick as others are to praise his contribution to Kuna, Lyon is slow to brag about his own success.
“It’s quite an honor,” he humbly said after receiving the quilt, before quickly redirecting praise to the Kuna Grange for its work to preserve Kuna history.
Connie Emmen from the Boise Basin Quilters Guild spoke about the quilts and about Lyon Saturday. She said the quilts are “made with love, prayers and healing thoughts.”
According to friends and community members, so is David Lyon.