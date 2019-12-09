KUNA — The Ada County Sheriff's Office last year fell short of its target goals on several metrics, including the percentage of 911 calls answered in 10 seconds or less. But the average patrol response time to critical emergencies in Kuna is down from last year, despite a countywide increase.
That's according to an annual report on fiscal year 2018, which Kuna Police Chief Jon McDaniel presented at a Dec. 3 Kuna City Council meeting.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office provides contract policing to the city of Kuna.
Three-quarters of calls last year to the Ada County 911 Communications Center, its dispatch center, were answered in 10 seconds or less, the report says. That's up 1% from 2017, but it falls well short of the county's goal of 90%.
"We still have some work to do in our dispatch center," McDaniel told the council. "They take a ton of calls in there, and it's tough finding people that want to do that job."
The last time the dispatch center met its 90% goal, a national standard, was 2015.
The Ada County 911 Communications Center is a consolidated dispatch center that handles calls from six fire departments, four police departments and Ada County Paramedics. The dispatch center is understaffed and has instituted mandatory overtime for the last few years, McDaniel said.
Of the most recent group that went through dispatch training, just one of the six wanted to stay on "after they took a couple really tough calls," McDaniel said.
"We're trying really hard to recruit more people so we can get those numbers closer to where we'd like," he said.
McDaniel delivered good news for emergency response in Kuna. Despite a countywide increase in the average patrol response time to critical emergencies, from 5 minutes 12 seconds to 5 minutes 38 seconds, response time in Kuna was down.
In 2017, the response time in Kuna was 3 minutes 22 seconds. In 2018, it was 3 minutes 15 seconds.
"We're definitely proud of that number, considering that our geographical area has been expanding," McDaniel said.
The county's target response time is 5 minutes or less. The last time the it met that mark was 2016.