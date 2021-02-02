The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County is offering employees paid time off to receive vaccines for COVID-19, an effort to incentivize vaccinations among staff.
The Club currently employs 107 people, and has remained open throughout the pandemic. The organization also opened two additional sites to provide added support when schools went virtual, according to a press release.
“Hopefully, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with COVID-19,” said Colleen Braga, Executive Director. “I am happy to hear that so many of us have already received or will soon receive the vaccine — this will put us on the fast track to helping our community and our operations return to normal.”
As an additional incentive, employees who provide documentation of both the first and second doses of the vaccine are eligible for an additional paid day off to be scheduled at a mutually-agreed-upon date.
“Safety is our number one priority,” said Joey Schueler, Director of Operations. “The vaccine will help inoculate staff, providing an extra layer of protection for our kids so we can increase services sooner.”