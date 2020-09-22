The 2020 Kuna Days celebration has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns
"Thank you all for being understanding in this difficult time of trying to plan an event during COVID-19. Central District Health has ruled that we are not able to move forward with Kuna Days 2020. We are extremely saddened by this news and wish we could have held the event," event organizers announced in a social media post Tuesday.
The Kuna Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the event, could only host Kuna Days if Central District Health allowed gatherings of more than 50 people by Oct. 2 when the event was set to start.
The district still prohibits gatherings of that size in Ada County, the city of Kuna won't rent out the park against CDH's order. Kuna Days attracts around 15,000 people, Kuna Chamber of Commerce Director Karri Keller said in an August interview. The event covers multiple locations downtown, including the park.
All retail and food vendors signed up will receive refunds for the booths they rented.
"This is one of their big events they do every year to make extra money,” Keller said, noting that some struggling businesses are “not going to make any extra this year” as they try to make up for pandemic-related losses.
Kuna Days was rescheduled once already. With the pandemic here to stay, organizers are looking to the future with hope.
"We will look forward to having an amazing Kuna Days 2021!" the announcement said. "We will be back bigger and better next year!"