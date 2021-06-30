In the post COVID-19 pandemic world, the Melba Valley Senior Center has transformed into a community center, serving as an event space, hosting a farmers market and providing food to those in need.
“It’s not so much a senior center anymore,” said board member Mike Workman with a smile, “it’s more like a community center.”
After reopening on April 1, daily meals have restarted, and events have ranged from wedding anniversary celebrations to funerals to farmers markets. These activities are not limited to seniors — during the pandemic, the Center also expanded membership eligibility to people of all ages. It provides free lunches to children during the summers, as well as game day breakfasts to the Melba High football team. The high school even held a formal dance in the dining room.
The center’s board and members mobilized quickly to meet community needs at the onset of the pandemic. Though masks were never required, the senior center closed for inside dining in March 2020, Melba residents cooperated to provide meals to people as far as Homedale.
“The day after school got out, we had kids knocking on our doors asking how they could help,” said Michelle Martinez, director of the center. “They helped us deliver food the entire summer.”
The Senior Center also participated in the USDA Farmers to Families program, part of the coronavirus relief package that passed April 17, 2020. Each Tuesday, volunteers distributed about 300 food boxes full of food from local farms to people in need.
This program ended May 31, 2021, but the Senior Center has found other ways to distribute food, including opening a food pantry every second Friday. Prior to the pandemic, the Senior Center distributed about 1,000 pounds of food to the community through free food boxes. Now, they provide around 15,000 pounds in food boxes, and 50,000-80,000 pounds from the monthly pantry.
In September, the center closed its doors to the public completely. Food deliveries decreased as kids went back to school, but food pantry and box distributions continued. Martinez and prep cook Sandi Riley also visited homes across the valley to continue ensuring community needs were met.
“We drove all over trying to make sure our friends were taken care of,” said Riley.