Kuna Grange #59 recently distributed dictionaries, in coordination with the Dictionary Project Words for Thirds, to the third grade classrooms in the Kuna School District.
The Dictionary Project is a non-profit organization designed to aid third grade teachers in their goal to see all their students become good writers, active readers, creative thinkers, and resourceful learners. The Kuna Grange #59, along with community sponsors, working with the Dictionary Project, is proud to provide the third grade students of our community with their own personal dictionaries. The dictionaries are for the children to keep and use throughout this school year and beyond.
A dictionary is perhaps the first and most powerful reference tool a child should own. Its usefulness goes beyond the spellings, pronunciations, and definitions it lists. It is a companion for solving problems that arise as a child develops his or her reading, and creative thinking, abilities. Students benefit from an increased self-reliance and resourcefulness inspired by the maxim, “look it up”. Teachers benefit by knowing that their students have consistent access to a tool for homework and in-class explorations. This project gives children an opportunity to expand their vocabulary by owning their very own dictionary.
Children deserve the best teachers and resources. If we set our sights on anything less, we will be disappointed with the results. Please encourage your child to use the dictionary in order to maximize his or her full potential. You can learn more about the Dictionary Project by visiting their website at www.dictionaryproject.org.
Supporters are: Members of Kuna Grange #59, Mayor Joe Stear, Multi-Com Insurance, Enrique’s, Ridley’s (Charlie Long), Jim & Sheri Russell, Marie B Durrant, J&M Sanitation, Rob Morris #63 OES, Kuna Welding, Kuna Machine Shop, Sharon Brower, and the UPS Store (Mark).