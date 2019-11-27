CHRISTMAS IS COMING
Kuna’s annual Down Home Country Christmas is coming — Saturday, Dec. 14! Events include a free children’s carnival and pictures with Santa, a nightlight parade and tree lighting ceremony. The carnival is held in the Fourth Street Gym, 571 W. Fourth St. The parade route goes along Main Street, with the finale tree lighting in Bernie Fisher Park.
Kuna Lions Club also hosts their annual chili feed during the event noon to 7 p.m. in the Community Hall, 360 W. Main St.
Bring the kiddos down for cookie decorating fun! Saturday, Dec. 14 children and families will be given frosting and sprinkles to decorate holiday cookies 1-4 p.m. in the Kuna Community Hall (lower level), 360 W. Main St. Cost is $5 per child. Sign up online at www.kunacity.id.gov.
Are you looking for unique, local hand-crafted items for those on your Christmas list? Then join us for the Kuna Holiday Artist & Crafter Show 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 in the Kuna Community Hall (new location). You can enjoy browsing through a wide variety of wares ranging from edible gifts to photography, art to wood crafts, rustic items to jewelry, whimsical creations to crocheted items and so much more! Please note that this event is for hand-crafted items only. If you are a resale type vendor (Scentsy, Color Street, LulaRoe, etc.) please contact the Kuna City Clerk’s office at 208-387-7726 to sign up for the June 27, 2020 event Music on the Greenbelt.
This year will feature the first-ever Kuna Greenbelt Christmas Light Walk! Do you want to showcase your creative light display? The City is seeking participants! submit a scale color drawing or sketch of display for approval by Kuna Arts Commission, City Clerk & Parks Director. The Christmas Light Walk will begin 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 on the Greenbelt behind City Hall, 751 W. Fourth St. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 208-387-7726 or CityClerk@kunaid.gov with any questions and for pricing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Come listen to vibrant, lively a cappella arrangements of Christmas songs sung in delightful four-part harmony. Award-winning Capital City Sound Chorus invites area residents to its ”Holiday Harmony” Christmas Show and bake sale. As an added bonus, the afternoon includes a huge bake sale or “Cookie Walk” featuring home-made desserts. Patrons fill plastic boxes from a vast assortment of fancy cookies and delicious baked goods and then pay by weight. The first show is on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Whitney Methodist Church, 3315 W. Overland Road, Boise at 2 p.m. The second show is on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa, at 7:30 p.m. This show is family-friendly and guaranteed to fill you with holiday cheer. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and may be purchased at the door or online at ccsholiday.eventbrite.com. For more information about the chorus, go to www.capitalcitysound.org.
Kuna Grange is hosting a free community game night 6:30 p.m. at the grange building, 189 N. Linder Ave. Next game night is Dec. 21.
OUT & ABOUT
Crimson Point Elementary School will hold its Holiday Bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the school, 1941 N. Shayla Drive. Shop unique vendors, have a drink from the Dutch Bros tuck, visit with Santa (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and enjoy games and crafts. This is family fun for everyone! For vendor information email vendors.cpbazaar@gmail.com.
The Kuna Quilt Club is still active. Piecemakers of Idaho meet the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Methodist Church. They have made veterans quilts for the high school and both middle schools to give to veterans during their assemblies. They will also donate comfort quilts to the police and fire departments. They invite anyone, any age, any experience to join them. Exciting things are coming in 2020. Please email piecemakersofidaho.com for more information.
Every Saturday, the Willows Edge Farm hosts a morning farm walk starting at 8:30 a.m. The farm walk is an educational tour where guests can visit animals in person. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Community Bingo is held every Saturday evening at Kuna Senior Center, 229 Avenue B. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early birds starts at 6 p.m. and regular games at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10-$20. Must be at least 18.
Book and a Bite takes place every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Reed Elementary School. The program has STEM activity stations, free books, craft projects, read-aloud stations, free lunch and raffle prizes. Reed Elementary School is located at 1670 N. Linder Road.
Hey Seniors! It’s your special day every third Tuesday of each month at Big Mic’s Saloon & BBQ Smokehouse. Together with Copper Springs we pay it back to our elderly. Enjoy lunch and drink specials and live music to enjoy. If any senior wants to attend this event and needs help with attending please contact Big Mic’s at 208-922-9494. Next one is Dec. 16.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Kuna Library is holding its annual Food for Fines until Dec. 31. Each food item brought in, takes the fine off of one overdue item during the event! Non-perishable, canned or packaged food items only. Some restrictions apply. Please call the library at 208-922-1025 or come in for details.
Community Sunday Supper offers a free hot meal, drink and socializing at Kuna United Methodist Church ~ Living Hope the last Sunday of every month. All are welcome to come by 5-6:30 p.m. at 260 W. Fourth St. Next one is Dec. 29.
The Community Resource Center is open on Thursdays from 9 a.m until 1 p.m. It is located at Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave. There are clothing items, food, school supplies and more.