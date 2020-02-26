OUT & ABOUTBig Mic’s hosts Senior Happy Hour the third Thursday of every month. Come for live music and food and drink specials at 459 W. Main St. Next one is March 19.
Latte Da is hosting Bunco 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 762 E. Wythe Creek Court.
All are welcome to attend the All-District Choir Concert 6:30 p.m. March 3. Choirs from elementary and middle schools and the high school will perform. The performance will be in the KHS Gym, 637 E. Deer Flat Road.
Eager for St. Patrick’s Day fun? You can paint a sign featuring the holiday at Latte Da 6 p.m. March 3. Several options are available. Indicate your choice by Feb. 25 to be included in the class. Find out more on Latte Da’s Facebook page. Latte Da’ is located at 762 E. Wythe Creek Court.
Big Mic’s is hosting a speed dating event March 4 at 7 p.m., 459 W. Main St.
Join Mayor Joe Stear for a Q&A 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at City Hall, 751 W. Fourth St. This event is for community members of all ages.
Community Bingo is held every Saturday evening at Kuna Senior Center, 229 Avenue B. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early birds starts at 6 p.m. and regular games at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10-$20. Must be at least 18.
The Kuna Quilt Club is still active. Piecemakers of Idaho meet the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Methodist Church. They have made veterans quilts for the high school and both middle schools to give to veterans during their assemblies. They will also donate comfort quilts to the police and fire departments. They invite anyone, any age, any experience to join them. Exciting things are coming in 2020. Please visit piecemakersofidaho.com for more information.
Every Saturday, the Willows Edge Farm hosts a morning farm walk starting at 8:30 a.m. The farm walk is an educational tour where guests can visit animals in person. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Book and a Bite takes place every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Reed Elementary School. The program has STEM activity stations, free books, craft projects, read-aloud stations, free lunch and raffle prizes. Reed Elementary School is at 1670 N. Linder Road.
COMMUNITY SUPPORTJoshua’s Annual Book Drive is underway. Five-year-old Joshua Empey loved stories of knights seeking treasure his father would tell before bedtime. After losing Joshua, the family honors his memory through giving books to local children. Donations can be made at the Kuna Library, 457 N. Locust Ave., or through the event’s Facebook page, Tell Me A Story — Joshua’s Memorial Book Drive.
Community Sunday Supper offers a free hot meal, drink and socializing at Kuna United Methodist Church ~ Living Hope the last Sunday of every month. All are welcome to come by 5-6:30 p.m. at 260 W. Fourth St. Next one is March 29.
The Community Resource Center is open on Thursdays from 9 a.m until 1 p.m. It is located at Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave. There are clothing items, food, school supplies and more.