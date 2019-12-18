HOLIDAY EVENTS
Check out neighborhood light displays around Kuna on the bus. The City of Kuna and the Kuna Arts Commission are putting on a Christmas Light Bus Tour. Rides are approximately an hour and 15 minutes. Start times are 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. Ticket prices are $3 for adults, $1 for children and lap riders aged 0-3 ride free. Tickets can be purchased in person and online through the City Clerk’s office, 208-387-7726.
Mayor Joe Stear invites Kuna kids to enjoy a free candy cane with him and City Hall staff 1-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 to celebrate the holiday season. Free hot chocolate will be provided by Latte’ Da. City Hall is located at 751 W. Fourth St.
Join Ten Mile Community Church for a very special Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. There will be special music, dramatic readings and candlelight. Services begin at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Childcare is available for children 0-3 years old. We would love to celebrate the birth of Jesus with you and your family. Ten Mile Community Church is located at 4440 E. Columbia Road, Meridian.
ENTERTAINMENT
Big Mic’s is hosting “Hanging with your Gnomies,” two workshops for crafting three gnomes. Classes are Saturday, Dec. 21 noon to 2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Host Elaine will provide all the materials. Cost is $25. Call 208-922-9494 to reserve a spot. Big Mic’s is located at 459 W. Main St.
Join Kuna Grange for a free community game night 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the grange building, 189 N. Linder Ave.
Wear your Boise State jersey and party tailgate style at Big Mic’s. Specials are from 4:30-5:30 p.m. 459 W. Main St.
Come celebrate the holiday with good friends, holiday cheer and plenty of fun and beer at Red Eye Saloon! There will be a White Elephant Gift Exchange — if you want to participate please bring a wrapped gift no more than $20. There will also be the infamous Ugly Sweater Contest Bring your worst! Event is a potluck so bring a dish to share and we will be providing the main dish. Event is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Red Eye Saloon is located at 414 W. Main St.
OUT & ABOUT
Linda Torrez is retiring after 38 years with US Bank! Come help us celebrate as we show our appreciation for her many years of service and devotion to US Bank and all of us. An Open House will be held at the Kuna Branch, 485 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. Refreshments will be served.
The Kuna Quilt Club is still active. Piecemakers of Idaho meet the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Methodist Church. They have made veterans quilts for the high school and both middle schools to give to veterans during their assemblies. They will also donate comfort quilts to the police and fire departments. They invite anyone, any age, any experience to join them. Exciting things are coming in 2020. Please email piecemakersofidaho.com for more information.
Every Saturday, the Willows Edge Farm hosts a morning farm walk starting at 8:30 a.m. The farm walk is an educational tour where guests can visit animals in person. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Community Bingo is held every Saturday evening at Kuna Senior Center, 229 Avenue B. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early birds starts at 6 p.m. and regular games at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10-$20. Must be at least 18.
Book and a Bite takes place every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Reed Elementary School. The program has STEM activity stations, free books, craft projects, read-aloud stations, free lunch and raffle prizes. Reed Elementary School is located at 1670 N. Linder Road.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Edward Jones’s annual coat, socks, gloves and hat drive is underway. All sizes are needed. Please drop off new or gently used gifts to 498 Main St.
Community Sunday Supper offers a free hot meal, drink and socializing at Kuna United Methodist Church ~ Living Hope the last Sunday of every month. All are welcome to come by 5-6:30 p.m. at 260 W. Fourth St. Next one is Dec. 29.
Kuna Library is holding its annual Food for Fines until Dec. 31. Each food item brought in, takes the fine off of one overdue item during the event! Non-perishable, canned or packaged food items only. Some restrictions apply. Please call the library at 208-922-1025 or come in for details.
The Community Resource Center is open on Thursdays from 9 a.m until 1 p.m. It is located at Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave. There are clothing items, food, school supplies and more.