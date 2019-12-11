HOLIDAY EVENTS
Down Home Country Christmas is Saturday, Dec. 14. Enjoy holiday events all day around town. Events include:
- Children’s carnival and pictures with Santa: This event is free and takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fourth Street Gym, 571 W. Fourth St.
- Nightlight Parade and tree lighting ceremony: The parade starts at 6 p.m. and goes along Main Street. The finale tree lighting is held right after in Bernie Fisher Park, 201 W. Main St.
- Chili Feed: Kuna Lions Club will serve chili noon to 7 p.m. in the Community Hall, 360 W. Main St.
- Cookie Decorating: Children and families will be given frosting and sprinkles to decorate holiday cookies 1-4 p.m. in the Community Hall (lower level), 360 W. Main St. Cost is $5 per child. Sign up online at www.kunacity.id.gov.
- Holiday Artist & Crafter Show: Browse edible gifts to photography, art to wood crafts, rustic items to jewelry, whimsical creations to crocheted items and more 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Community Hall.
- Greenbelt Christmas Light Walk: 5:30 p.m. on the Greenbelt behind City Hall, 751 W. Fourth St.
- Ridley’s Holiday Activities: Learn to decorate cookies, make a pizza, and play some games! $5/person gets you a take and bake 10” pizza (cheese or pepperoni), a Christmas cookie, and loads of fun! Fill out a form to let us know you’re coming.
The Kuna Adopt-A-Family program cordially invites you to celebrate with us 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Kuna United Methodist Church (on the corner of Fourth Street and Franklin). There will be food, music, dancing, pictures with Santa and door prizes. Open to all ages and it’s free! Sponsored by Toodle Loo Auctions. For more information email christmasforkunakids@gmail.com.
Check out neighborhood light displays around Kuna on the bus. The City of Kuna and the Kuna Arts Commission are putting on a Christmas Light Bus Tour. Rides are approximately an hour and 15 minutes. Start times are 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 21. Ticket prices are $3 for adults, $1 for children and lap riders aged 0-3 ride free. Tickets can be purchased in person and online through the City Clerk’s office, 208-387-7726.
Mayor Joe Stear invites Kuna kids to enjoy a free candy cane with him and City Hall staff 1-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 to celebrate the holiday season. Free hot chocolate will be provided by Latte’ Da. City Hall is located at 751 W. Fourth St.
ENTERTAINMENT
Come listen to vibrant, lively a cappella arrangements of Christmas songs sung in delightful four-part harmony. Award-winning Capital City Sound Chorus invites area residents to its ”Holiday Harmony” Christmas Show and bake sale. As an added bonus, the afternoon includes a huge bake sale or “Cookie Walk” featuring home-made desserts. Patrons fill plastic boxes from a vast assortment of fancy cookies and delicious baked goods and then pay by weight. Come to the Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa, Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. This show is family-friendly and guaranteed to fill you with holiday cheer. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and may be purchased at the door or online at ccsholiday.eventbrite.com. For more information about the chorus, go to www.capitalcitysound.org.
Kuna Grange is hosting a free community game night 6:30 p.m. at the grange building, 189 N. Linder Ave. Next game night is Dec. 21.
OUT & ABOUT
The Kuna Quilt Club is still active. Piecemakers of Idaho meet the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Methodist Church. They have made veterans quilts for the high school and both middle schools to give to veterans during their assemblies. They will also donate comfort quilts to the police and fire departments. They invite anyone, any age, any experience to join them. Exciting things are coming in 2020. Please email piecemakersofidaho.com for more information.
Every Saturday, the Willows Edge Farm hosts a morning farm walk starting at 8:30 a.m. The farm walk is an educational tour where guests can visit animals in person. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Community Bingo is held every Saturday evening at Kuna Senior Center, 229 Avenue B. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early birds starts at 6 p.m. and regular games at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10-$20. Must be at least 18.
Book and a Bite takes place every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Reed Elementary School. The program has STEM activity stations, free books, craft projects, read-aloud stations, free lunch and raffle prizes. Reed Elementary School is located at 1670 N. Linder Road.
Hey Seniors! It’s your special day every third Tuesday of each month at Big Mic’s Saloon & BBQ Smokehouse. Together with Copper Springs we pay it back to our elderly. Enjoy lunch and drink specials and live music to enjoy. If any senior wants to attend this event and needs help with attending please contact Big Mic’s at 208-922-9494. Next one is Dec. 16.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Edward Jones’s annual coat, socks, gloves and hat drive is underway. All sizes are needed. Please drop off new or gently used gifts to 498 Main St.
Kuna Library is holding its annual Food for Fines until Dec. 31. Each food item brought in, takes the fine off of one overdue item during the event! Non-perishable, canned or packaged food items only. Some restrictions apply. Please call the library at 208-922-1025 or come in for details.
Community Sunday Supper offers a free hot meal, drink and socializing at Kuna United Methodist Church ~ Living Hope the last Sunday of every month. All are welcome to come by 5-6:30 p.m. at 260 W. Fourth St. Next one is Dec. 29.
The Community Resource Center is open on Thursdays from 9 a.m until 1 p.m. It is located at Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave. There are clothing items, food, school supplies and more.