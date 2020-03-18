COMMUNITY SUPPORT
The Community Resource Center is open on Thursdays from 9 a.m until 1 p.m. It is located at Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave. There are clothing items, food, school supplies and more.
Simply Serenity Kuna Al-Anon Group, which helps family members deal with alcoholism, meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Kuna United Methodist Church, 260 W. Fourth St.
Community Sunday Supper offers a free hot meal, drink and socializing at Kuna United Methodist Church ~ Living Hope the last Sunday of every month. All are welcome to come by 5-6:30 p.m. at 260 W. Fourth St. Next one is March 29.
OUT & ABOUT
Big Mic’s hosts Senior Happy Hour the third Thursday of every month. Come for live music and food and drink specials at 459 W. Main St. Next one is April 16.
Bunco is happening 6 p.m. March 26 at Latte Da, 762 E. Wythe Creek Court. There is a $5 buy-in and there will be door prizes.
Game Night is hosted at Kuna Grange 6:30 p.m. several Saturdays a month. The next one is March 28. Kuna Grange is located at 189 Linder Ave.
Community Bingo is held every Saturday evening at Kuna Senior Center, 229 Avenue B. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early birds starts at 6 p.m. and regular games at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10-$20. Must be at least 18.
The Kuna Quilt Club is still active. Piecemakers of Idaho meet the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Methodist Church. They have made veterans quilts for the high school and both middle schools to give to veterans during their assemblies. They will also donate comfort quilts to the police and fire departments. They invite anyone, any age, any experience to join them. Exciting things are coming in 2020. Please visit piecemakersofidaho.com for more information.
Every Saturday, the Willows Edge Farm hosts a morning farm walk starting at 8:30 a.m. The farm walk is an educational tour where guests can visit animals in person. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Book and a Bite takes place every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Reed Elementary School. The program has STEM activity stations, free books, craft projects, read-aloud stations, free lunch and raffle prizes. Reed Elementary School is at 1670 N. Linder Road.