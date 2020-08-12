The Market @ Linder Farms is holding Christmas in July (and August) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Saturday. Check out local vendors and family activities. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page. Next opening is Aug. 8.
Melba Valley Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October and is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month. Shop vendor booths outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page. Next opening is Sept. 5.
Idaho Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday and continues to offer events: idahobotanicalgarden.org.