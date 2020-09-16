Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Farmstead will begin its 2020 season Friday, Sept. 18, and will feature attractions like a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, the potato sack slide and more. The season hosts events on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 31 (Halloween). Those seeking more scary thrills can partake of the "Field of Screams." More information is at lowefamilyfarmstead.com and on Facebook. The Farmstead is located at 2500 S. Eagle Road in Kuna.
Linder Farms will begin its 2020 season Friday, Sept. 18 and will host a Grand Opening Weekend Sept. 18-19. Special attractions include the last of the sunflowers, fresh pressed apple cider, a full field of pumpkins, and, of course, the corn maze. Wearing masks is encouraged, as "our guests’ health and safety is our number one priority," Linder Farms stated in the Facebook event. Online ordering systems are in place and an option to order tickets and food before coming while at the farm. More information is available through Facebook and at linderfarms.com/.
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month. Shop vendor booths outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page. Next opening is Oct. 3.
Melba Valley Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October and is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
Other Events
Wyakin Foundation to host fundraiser to support veterans' services
The Wyakin Foundation, an organization that assists veterans transitioning out of the military, has announced it is hosting its annual Guardian Ball to raise funds to support its services, according to the website, which include but are not limited to:
- Educational and emergent financial assistance
- Mentorship programs
- Counseling
- Professional development curriculum
- Community impact projects
An online fundraiser featuring various bidding items, from trips and dining to jewelry and experiences. Items can be viewed at guardianball9.afrogs.org/#/index. Bidding opens Sept. 18 and goes through Oct. 3. The Guardian Ball will take place 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
Boise Contemporary Theater to host fundraising gala, auctions
Boise Contemporary Theater announced it is inviting community members to take part in a virtual gala and auctions Monday, Sept. 21. The silent and live auctions feature items from a Boise Arts pass to staycation packages, “all in the name of keeping the lights on and the stories told here at BCT.” The VIP experience begins at 6:30 p.m. and the Gala begins at 7 p.m. Donations outside the event are welcomed and appreciated. For more information visit bctheater.org/gala/.
Who’s your local star?
Broadway In Boise at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts announced it is looking for local stars who have gone above and beyond for the community and their neighbors. Your nomination could be a nurse, doctor, first responder, teacher, grocery worker, delivery driver or another person working hard to help us all.
The nominees will be reviewed and five winners will be chosen, who will each receive four tickets to an upcoming show when Broadway returns to the Morrison Center. Sponsored in part by Zions Bank.
To nominate your local star, complete the form by 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. More information is available at morrisoncenter.com.
Guided tree climbs to be offered at Idaho Botanical Garden
Canopy Watch announced it is teaming up with the Idaho Botanical Garden Sept. 26 for a day of guided tree climbing adventure. Once in the tree, climbers can limb walk, bat hang, or ring bells dangling high in the branches, according to the announcement. Climbs will start every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will last approximately 45 minutes. The Idaho Botanical Garden is located at 2355 N. Old Penitentiary Road. For more information on guided tree climbing and to register for limited spaces at this event, visit canopywatch.com/home/services/. “Being suspended on ropes in treetops is a unique environment to connect with friends, family, and explore the power of trees.”
'Run Wild for Zoo Boise'
Zoo Boise is hosting a fundraiser — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30. More information is at zooboise.org.