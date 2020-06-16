Movies on the Greenbelt continues with "Guardians of the Galaxy" at 10 p.m. Friday, June 19. Bring chairs and/or blankets for this free family friendly event behind City Hall. "Guardians of the Galaxy" is rated PG 13.
Idaho Botanical Garden is holding its annual fundraising event in the garden Saturday, June 20, where participants are invited to enjoy local artists, food, live music, drinks, responsible socializing, and, new this year — creating. Guests will choose between a brunch (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or happy hour (4-7 p.m.) and select which food, drink, and DIY activities they wish to “add-on” to their experience.
To provide a safe experience for guests attending, Idaho Botanical Garden stated participants will spread out throughout the acreage of various garden spaces and will build the experience they wish to have through an online shopping cart. Everything must be preordered as there will be no on-site service.
Local refreshments will feature Lost Grove Brewing and five different local food restaurants. DIY Craft Kits designed by local partners like Pansy & Petal, Kay Henry Art and Gifts or Keeps. To learn more about the Idaho Botanical Garden Create + Connect Fundraising Event visit idahobotanicalgarden.org.
“This spring, the Garden was closed as part of Idaho’s “Stay at Home” order to support the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. We lost significant revenue as a result, and face a significant and continued loss in the near future through the cancellation and postponement of our events,” Erin Anderson, executive director, said in a press release. “Our goal is to keep our staff employed, our plants growing, and to continue offering the events and education programs you know and love.”
Idaho Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday with new visiting protocols in place due to the coronavirus. One-way pathway signs will lead you through the garden. Wear a mask if you have one, practice social distancing, visit with only your immediate household members and steer clear of the closed gardens.
More events are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
You can now pay your admission online. Adults: $8; Seniors 65 and over: $6; Ages 4-12: $5; Ages 3 and under and members get in free. The Garden Store is closed until further notice.
Pickin’ Boise 2020 is described as Idaho’s biggest and best upscale vintage and artisan market, and this year market 11 years. It returns June 19 and 20 at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. The building is filled with booths of vintage goods, farmhouse, industrial, primitive and mid-century decor, artisan handcrafted jewelry, clothing, signs, candles, soaps, macrame, handmade furniture, gourmet foods, garden art, all things rusty and “farmish,” vintage inspired decor and so much more. Cost is $7 and good for both days. Pickin’ Boise is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20. More information is available on the Facebook event page.
Second Saturday Summer Concert Series continues 6:30 p.m. July 11 with Capitan Snafu providing the live music on the Greenbelt behind City Hall. Beer and wine is available. The concert series is put on by Kuna Arts Commission and the City of Kuna.
The Market @ Linder Farms is open every other Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring local artisans and merchants. Linder Farms owners said they intend to take every precaution to make this a safe and enjoyable community event, and are listening to the governor’s advice to have signs posted throughout the farm to remind people of social distancing rules. Wearing masks is encouraged, and the owners ask if you’re feeling under the weather or showing symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page. Next opening is June 27.
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month and is located outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. in Kuna. Vendors will be set up with a variety of wares and services. Flea market organizers appreciate and are requesting all participants follow safety guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. Next date is Saturday, July 4. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page.
Melba Valley Museum has opened for the season. It will remain open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October. The family history exhibit, which features a different Melba family every year, has been updated for the 2020 season, and features photos, farming tools and other artifacts of the Swarthout family. They have been named an “Idaho Century Ranch” by the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture.
The Melba Valley Museum is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.