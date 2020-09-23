Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Kuna FFA’s annual Scholarship Auction is underway until Sept. 28. Funds raised go toward college scholarships for students, leadership conference travel, classroom technology and more. For more information and to donate visit kunaffa.org/auction.
The Farmstead is open and features attractions like the pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, the potato sack slide and more. The season hosts events on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 31 (Halloween). Those seeking more scary thrills can partake of the “Field of Screams.” More information is at lowefamilyfarmstead.com and on Facebook. The Farmstead is located at 2500 S. Eagle Road in Kuna.
Linder Farms is back for its final season but will continue to feature a full field of pumpkins, and, of course, the corn maze, among other attractions. Wearing masks is encouraged. Online ordering systems are in place and an option to order tickets and food before coming while at the farm. More information is available through Facebook and at linderfarms.com/.
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month. Shop vendor booths outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page. Next opening is Oct. 3.
Melba Valley Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October and is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
Other EventsSubmit your Holiday Bazaar Blast
Community Engagement Editor Jeanne Huff will be putting together an Idaho Press Holiday Bazaar Blast, and she wants to get as many local holiday bazaars as possible listed.
If you are having one, or know about one, please send:
Name of bazaar, location and address
What will be featured at the bazaar (ceramics, cloth art, mosaics, etc.)
Bazaar dates and times
The deadline to send in your listing for the Holiday Bazaar Blast is Friday, Oct. 9.
In order to be included, all listings must be submitted on our website at idahopress.com/community/holiday-bazaar/holiday_bazaar.
Free All Girls Coding Camp to be hosted by Discovery Center, AT&T
The Discovery Center of Idaho announced it is partnering with AT&T to host All Girls Coding Camp, and applications are now open. The AT&T All Girls Coding Camp (valued at $500) is offered at no cost to participants, according to a press release, and will be offered in a modified format for safety during COVID-19.
Girls in grades 9-12 can apply, and no coding experience is necessary. Due to the current climate with COVID-19, the camp has been reduced to 10 spots for in-person training. Face coverings will be required. The training will be made available for an additional 10 students to participate virtually.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 30. Applications consist of a short essay, short answer questions, teacher recommendation, contact information and parent or guardian signature, according to the release.
The camp will be held over six sessions which take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 7 to Dec. 12. More information is available at dcidaho.org/programs-events/camps/.
Wyakin Foundation to host fundraiser to support veterans’ services
The Wyakin Foundation, an organization that assists veterans transitioning out of the military, has announced it is hosting its annual Guardian Ball to raise funds to support its services, according to the website, which include but are not limited to:
- Educational and emergent financial assistance
- Mentorship programs
- Counseling
- Professional development curriculum
- Community impact projects
An online fundraiser featuring various bidding items, from trips and dining to jewelry and experiences. Items can be viewed at guardianball9.afrogs.org/#/index. Bidding opens Sept. 18 and goes through Oct. 3. The Guardian Ball will take place 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
‘Run Wild for Zoo Boise’
Zoo Boise is hosting a fundraiser — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30. More information is at zooboise.org.