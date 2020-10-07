Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Farmstead is open and features attractions like the pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, the potato sack slide and more. The season hosts events on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 31 (Halloween). Those seeking more scary thrills can partake of the “Field of Screams.” More information is at lowefamilyfarmstead.com and on Facebook. The Farmstead is located at 2500 S. Eagle Road in Kuna.
Linder Farms is back for its final season but will continue to feature a full field of pumpkins, and, of course, the corn maze, among other attractions. Wearing masks is encouraged. Online ordering systems are in place and an option to order tickets and food before coming while at the farm. More information is available through Facebook and at linderfarms.com/.
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month. Shop vendor booths outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page. Next opening is Nov. 7.
Melba Valley Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October and is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
Free Broadcast Classroom Lessons available through Idaho Public Television
IdahoPTV announced it is bringing the classroom into viewers’ homes with Classroom Idaho: Learn@Home.
Classroom Idaho fall 2020 is available for free across the entire state via over-the-air antenna, IdahoPTV stated in a press release. Fall school sessions will air on IdahoPTV’s CREATE Channel. Additionally, many cable providers broadcast the CREATE Channel in area’s around Idaho.
Lessons are taught by certified Gem State teachers, and are aligned to Idaho content standards, according to the release. Hourlong K-6 modules will air Monday through Friday, beginning at 8 a.m. through Dec. 18.
Hourlong English language courses (ELL) will air on Mondays and repeat on Fridays at 3 p.m. through Dec. 18. These courses will be for both children and adults.
College and career readiness sessions will be offered on Mondays and repeated on Fridays at 4 p.m. These courses will be taught by academic advisors and help prepare students and parents for college and career.
The Thanksgiving holiday will affect some programming. More information is available at idahoptv.org/classroomidaho. Classroom Idaho is a partnership of Idaho Public Television and Boise School District, the English Language Center and the Idaho Office for Refugees (projects of Jannus), Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the State Board of Education.
“We are pleased to partner with the Boise School District, Jannus, Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the State Board of Education to use the power of public television to deliver these lessons to students and families in homes throughout Idaho,” Idaho Public Television General Manager Ron Pisaneschi said in the release. “PBS has always been America’s largest classroom, but now we are bringing Idaho’s teachers and their lessons directly into students’ homes.”