Kuna Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first-even online auction to raise funds.
"This auction will help give the chamber a better buffer since events look different this year," Kuna Chamber of Commerce stated in a Facebook post.
Community members are invited to register for the auction and bid on items donated by members of the community, such as gift baskets. Bidding is open now until Sept. 17, when the chamber will hold its annual Dinner Gala, a "not-to-miss" event with some promised surprises. This will also be an opportunity to see items in person. More information is available on the Facebook page or by emailing info@kunachamber.com.
"The auction gives us the ability to make sure the chamber stays strong and can continue supporting our local businesses with trainings, speakers, special events and networking opportunities," Kuna Chamber of Commerce said in the Facebook post.
Kuna Grange is partnering with local business Toodle Loo Auction to raise funds through an online auction, because it is unable to hold its annual yard sale, according to the Facebook page. Items posted by Kuna Grange and proceeds from those sold will help support the Kuna Grange. Those who wish to help can go online to Toodle Loo Auction's site Sept. 10-16 to bid. "Thank you everyone and thank you Toodle Loo's!"
The Farmstead will begin its 2020 season Friday, Sept. 18, and will feature attractions like a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, the potato sack slide and more. The season hosts events on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 31 (Halloween). Those seeking more scary thrills can partake of the "Field of Screams." More information is at lowefamilyfarmstead.com and on Facebook. The Farmstead is located at 2500 S. Eagle Road in Kuna.
Linder Farms will begin its 2020 season Friday, Sept. 18 and will host a Grand Opening Weekend Sept. 18-19. Special attractions include the last of the sunflowers, fresh pressed apple cider, a full field of pumpkins, and, of course, the corn maze. Wearing masks is encouraged, as "our guests’ health and safety is our number one priority," Linder Farms stated in the Facebook event. Online ordering systems are in place and an option to order tickets and food before coming while at the farm. More information is available through Facebook and at linderfarms.com/.
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month. Shop vendor booths outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page. Next opening is Oct. 3.
Melba Valley Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October and is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
Other Events
History Happy Hour — Share Your Story
Idaho History Museum is continuing its free, virtual History Happy Hour series 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, with a panel discussion around sharing your experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic:
"Historians can recount events thanks to the historical and personal records that survive from those eras. Future historians will rely upon the records collected and created today to help tell our story for generations to come. And although record keeping has changed dramatically over the last 100 years, the everyday stories of Idahoans remain as important as ever.
Idaho Press and the Idaho State Historical Society are partnering to preserve stories of this critical and historic time, but they need your help.
Join HannaLore Hein (State Historian) from the Idaho State Historical Society and Jeanne Huff (Community Engagement Editor) from Idaho Press as they talk about how they started capturing Idahoan’s reactions and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderator Alison Espindola (Events and Rental Coordinator, Idaho State Museum) will also explore with the panelists how you can get involved and share your own story. If you have questions you would like to ask, you can email them to events@ishs.idaho.gov or submit them live during the event.
Make sure to grab your favorite happy hour beverage (Maybe something from our partners at Telaya Wine, like their 2018 Ciel du Cheval Syrah or 2016 Pinot Gris!) and settle in at home for this timely History Happy Hour — Share Your Story."
Registration is available through Idaho State Historical Society's events link, history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Wyakin Foundation to host fundraiser to support veterans' services
The Wyakin Foundation, an organization that assists veterans transitioning out of the military, has announced it is hosting its annual Guardian Ball to raise funds to support its services, according to the website, which include but are not limited to:
- Educational and emergent financial assistance
- Mentorship programs
- Counseling
- Professional development curriculum
- Community impact projects
An online fundraiser featuring various bidding items, from trips and dining to jewelry and experiences. Items can be viewed at guardianball9.afrogs.org/#/index. Bidding opens Sept. 18 and goes through Oct. 3. The Guardian Ball will take place 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
Mission43 to offer statewide virtual run to honor fallen heroes of 9/11
Mission43 announced it will continue to give its members and supporters a “meaningful, connected experience remembering the heroes who served on 9/11,” as well as the military families impacted by the resulting Global War on Terror.
The annual 9/11 Miles of Remembrance race will be held virtually this year, according to a press release, honoring the relevance of the day — and the people who served that day and continue to serve in the Global War on Terror. Traditionally, the race has been an in-person event, but hosting this virtually provides the opportunity for the nation to join.
Mission43 encourages everyone to be together in spirit on Sept. 11 by going for a walk, run or hike of any distance at any time of day. Participation in the event is free. More information and registration is at mission43.org/m43-events/.
“Mission43 will be leading the way to show that we can safely unite our communities and that there is nothing that can keep us from observing the sacrifices of our military families and first responders, who make our world a better place to live in,” Mission43 Program Coordinator Dan Nelson said in the release. “We want people to unite in spirit to lead, learn and inspire within their communities.”
Guided tree climbs to be offered at Idaho Botanical Garden
Canopy Watch announced it is teaming up with the Idaho Botanical Garden Sept. 26 for a day of guided tree climbing adventure. Once in the tree, climbers can limb walk, bat hang, or ring bells dangling high in the branches, according to the announcement. Climbs will start every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will last approximately 45 minutes. The Idaho Botanical Garden is located at 2355 N. Old Penitentiary Road. For more information on guided tree climbing and to register for limited spaces at this event, visit canopywatch.com/home/services/. “Being suspended on ropes in treetops is a unique environment to connect with friends, family, and explore the power of trees.”