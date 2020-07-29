K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month. Shop vendor booths outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page. Next opening is Aug. 1.
The Market @ Linder Farms is holding Christmas in July (and August) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Saturday. Check out local vendors and family activities. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page. Next opening is Aug. 8.
Melba Valley Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October and is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
Idaho Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday and continues to offer events: idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Canceled Events
The waterslide at Eagle Island State Park will close down beginning Thursday. The closure will remain in effect for the remainder of the 2020 season, according to a Wednesday press release. The rest of the park remains open for day-use access. Visitors can swim, hike, bike and picnic on the more than 500 acres. Park staff stated in the press release they encourage all visitors to practice safe physical distancing practices (at least 6 feet of separation) and to adhere to the county-wide mask ordinance when around non-housemates in public.
Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved two 2020 annual conventions traditionally held at the Ford Idaho Center to an online streaming format, according to a press release. The decision to cancel the conventions came in early April after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The virtual program is being released online in six installments from the weekend of July 11-12 through the weekend of Aug. 29-30. Those interested in viewing the convention can find the program on jw.org. There is no charge for viewing the convention.
Idaho Veterans Parade: Out of an abundance of caution, the 2020 Idaho Veterans Parade, which was scheduled for November, is canceled due to uncertainties of the coronavirus. The safety of participants, spectators and volunteers is critical, event organizers wrote in an email. The event has been rescheduled to 2021.
Marsing High School All Class Reunion: The all class reunion, which was was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. “We will make plans to have a reunion next year on the first Sunday in August 2021,” the reunion committee stated in an email.
Get Involved
Dolphin Dunk for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County: Every summer, toy dolphins are dropped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs and put to the race as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The money raised by “adopting” dolphins ($3 each) this year will aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, the website stated. More information: adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is donating portion of proceeds from sales of the new 32-ounce limited-edition collectible First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cups to its foundation, which provides safety equipment — helmets, shields, respiratory masks — and overall support for local first responders. In addition, the Texas-style barbecue brand will host the Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, according to the press release. More information: dickeys.com.
St. Luke’s Fit One 2020 races are now open for participants. The event will raise money to support St. Luke’s Children’s, according to a press release. Registration and more information is at FitOneBoise.org until Sept. 18.
Family of Woman Film Festival goes virtual
In partnership with The Community Library, the 13th annual Family of Woman Film Festival will be an entirely virtual event Sept. 8-13 and is free to the public through the library’s website. Boise State University will sponsor three Festival films in conjunction with The Andrus Center for Public Policy’s Eighth Annual Women and Leadership Conference, according to a press release. That conference is also an entirely virtual event, following the film festival, Sept. 15-17.
The theme for this year’s festival, “Women Who Won’t Be Stopped,” is reflected in all of the selected films: “The Perfect Candidate,” a dramatic comedy from Saudi Arabia, “Councilwoman,” a documentary from the U.S., “Apache 8,” a documentary from the U.S., “A Girl From Mogadishu,” a drama from Somalia and the Republic of Ireland and “King of Masks,” a drama from China. All programs start at 6 p.m. Lecture speaker and exact dates for each screening are to be announced.
“With a virtual Festival, we have the ability to expand our audience beyond the capacity of any theater without worrying about social distancing,” Founder and Director Peggy Elliott Goldwyn said in the press release. “It will also be easier to present interviews with filmmakers and film subjects after the screenings, no matter where in the world they may be located.”
More about the 2020 Women and Leadership Conference
The 2020 conference (Sept. 15-17) will include six distinguished women speakers “who have broken barriers and improved gender balance in their field and beyond,” according to a press release. Additionally, there will be 24 Skill Builder workshops in six breakout sessions, multiple discussion areas and social networking opportunities, an exhibit area for sponsor engagement and more. Tickets and more information are available at boisestate.edu/sps-andruscenter/2020-conference.