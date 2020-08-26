Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month. Shop vendor booths outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page. Next opening is Sept. 5.
Melba Valley Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October and is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
Other Events
Idaho Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday and continues to offer events: idahobotanicalgarden.org.
U of I’s Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival moves to worldwide virtual event in 2021
The University of Idaho has announced its 54th annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, set for Feb. 25-27, 2021, will be a special virtual event, enabling elementary, middle and high school students from around the world to perform and learn from the brightest stars in jazz. Registration at runs from Sept. 8, through Dec. 18 and is available through uidaho.edu/jazzfest. Festival events will open to the public for registration in early 2021.
Boise Contemporary Theater Gala goes virtual
The Boise Contemporary Theater Gala is one month away, and will be a virtual gathering “like you’ve never seen before, all from the comfort of your couch.”
The Sept. 21 event will feature special performances, food and drinks with your VIP ticket, and a live and silent auction from 6-8 p.m. More details and tickets will be available soon.
"Sounds of Summer" to perform live Sept. 19 in Nampa
Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute group, will be performing live at the Nampa Civic Center 7 p.m. Sept. 19. The event, which was originally scheduled for October, will be held "following the guidance and safety protocols of Southwest District Health," according to a press release.
Sounds of Summer is comprised of four friends who have appreciated the 1960s style of music by the Beach Boys since grade school, event organizers stated in the release, and they have been playing together since 2015 across the U.S.A. Sounds of Summer will inspire memories and present an authentic look of the Beach Boys. Tickets are on sale now at ICTickets.evenue.net.
Meridian's Cinemark Majestic Cinemas reopens
Cinemark Majestic Cinemas in Meridian has reopened with new safety protocols around COVID-19, including staggered seating (automatically generated during reservations), access to personal sanitation supplies for customers, improved HVAC systems and increased cleaning throughout the facility. Face masks are mandatory except when eating or drinking in the auditorium. Visit cinemark.com/theatre-search/ for more information and reopening specials.
Idaho Botanical Garden announces fall webinars
Idaho Botanical Garden has announced its schedule of upcoming fall webinar classes August to November. All will be hosted on Zoom and cost between $5 and $25. To see the entire schedule and sign up for classes visit idahobotanicalgarden.org/learn/fallclasses.