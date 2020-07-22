Dolphin Dunk for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County: Every summer, toy dolphins are dropped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs and put to the race as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The money raised by “adopting” dolphins ($3 each) this year will aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, the website stated. On Aug. 9 the dolphins will be dropped into the 1/4 mile long Endless River and the first three across the finish line will win prizes. More information: adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/.
Melba Valley Museum is hosting a new traveling exhibit, “Estereoskopiko,” through July. “Esteroskopiko,” from the Basque Museum & Cultural Center in Boise, features a selection of stereoscopic photos taken by amateur photographer Jesús de Echebarria.
Melba Valley Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October and is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month. Shop vendor booths outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page. Next opening is Aug. 1.
The Market @ Linder Farms is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Saturday and features local vendors. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page. Next opening is July 25.
Idaho Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday and continues to offer events: idahobotanicalgarden.org.