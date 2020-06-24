The Market @ Linder Farms is open Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with new activities and special space for "young entrepreneurs" (youth 18 and younger). Check out the pony rides, baby goats petting zoo and barrel train rides, and sample the market's signature mini donuts. Wearing masks is encouraged, and the owners ask if you’re feeling under the weather or showing symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page. The Market @ Linder Farms is open every other Saturday.
Movies on the Greenbelt will feature the second installment of "Guardians of the Galaxy," (Vol. 2) at 10 p.m. Friday, June 26. Bring chairs and/or blankets for this free family friendly event behind City Hall. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is rated PG-13
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month and is located outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. in Kuna. Vendors will be set up with a variety of wares and services. Flea market organizers appreciate and are requesting all participants follow safety guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. Next date is Saturday, July 4. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page.
Second Saturday Summer Concert Series continues 6:30 p.m. July 11 with Capitan Snafu providing the live music on the Greenbelt behind City Hall. Beer and wine is available. The concert series is put on by Kuna Arts Commission and the City of Kuna.
Melba Valley Museum has opened for the season. It will remain open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October. The family history exhibit, which features a different Melba family every year, has been updated for the 2020 season, and features photos, farming tools and other artifacts of the Swarthout family. They have been named an “Idaho Century Ranch” by the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture.
The Melba Valley Museum is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
Idaho Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday with new visiting protocols in place due to the coronavirus. One-way pathway signs will lead you through the garden. Wear a mask if you have one, practice social distancing, visit with only your immediate household members and steer clear of the closed gardens. Events are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
You can now pay your admission online. Adults: $8; Seniors 65 and over: $6; Ages 4-12: $5; Ages 3 and under and members get in free. The Garden Store is closed until further notice.