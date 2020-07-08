Melba Valley Museum is hosting a new exhibit, "Estereoskopiko," through July. "Esteroskopiko" is a traveling exhibit from the Basque Museum & Cultural Center in Boise and features a selection of stereoscopic photos taken by amateur photographer Jesús de Echebarria. The images are primarily rural in nature and show the life that many Basques left behind when they emigrated to Idaho and other western states, the museum states. Melba Valley Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October. The family history exhibit, which features a different Melba family every year, has been updated for the 2020 season, and features photos, farming tools and other artifacts of the Swarthout family. They have been named an “Idaho Century Ranch” by the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture.
The Melba Valley Museum is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
Second Saturday Summer Concert Series continues 6:30 p.m. July 11 with Capitan Snafu providing the live music on the Greenbelt behind City Hall. Beer and wine is available. The concert series is put on by Kuna Arts Commission and the City of Kuna.
Movies on the Greenbelt will feature "Maleficent 2" at 10 p.m. Friday, July 10. Bring chairs and/or blankets for this free family friendly event behind City Hall. "Maleficent 2" is rated PG.
The Market @ Linder Farms is open Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Saturday. Wearing masks is encouraged, and the owners ask if you’re feeling under the weather or showing symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page. Next opening is July 11.
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month. Shop vendor booths outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page. Next opening is Aug. 1.
Idaho Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday with new visiting protocols in place due to the coronavirus. One-way pathway signs will lead you through the garden. Wear a mask if you have one, practice social distancing, visit with only your immediate household members and steer clear of the closed gardens. Events are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org.