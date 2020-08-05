The Market @ Linder Farms is holding Christmas in July (and August) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Saturday. Check out local vendors and family activities. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page. Next opening is Aug. 8.
Melba Valley Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October and is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month. Shop vendor booths outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page. Next opening is Sept. 5.
Idaho Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday and continues to offer events: idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Get Involved
There is still time to "adopt" a dolphin ($3 each) to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. Every summer, toy dolphins are dropped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs and put to the race as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. More information: adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/.
Plato’s Closet is hosting a fundraiser now through Aug. 8 to provide high-quality school clothing for homeless Treasure Valley teens. The local teen clothing store has committed to matching customer donations dollar for dollar during these two weeks, and the proceeds will ensure that children in the Teen Program at Boise Rescue Mission Ministries have everything they need to start the school year strong. To participate in the Plato’s Closet back-to-school fundraiser, customers can choose to either round up their purchase to the next dollar or donate any dollar amount of their choice. Donations can be made at Plato’s Closet at 8017 W. Franklin Road, Boise.
There is still time to sign up for Relay For Life of Ada County's virtual event Saturday, Aug. 8. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and other services. Visit relayforlife.org/adacountyid for more information.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is hosting the Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign now through Sept. 8. More information: dickeys.com.