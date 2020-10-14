Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Rake Up Kuna is scheduled for Nov. 14, and residents within city limits are invited to sign up now through Oct. 31. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Bobby Withrow at bwithrow@kunaid.gov. Residents must be over age 65 or physically unable to rake their own leaves. All pet waste must be removed prior to the rakers' arrival. Large acreages cannot be raked at this time, and residents must live at the address to be raked. The event is sponsored by the City of Kuna, J&M sanitation and Real Life Ministries.
Trunk or Treat, hosted by the Kuna Chamber of Commerce, is 4:30–7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 in the Best Business Complex parking lot, 679 S. Best Business Ave. "Bring the whole family, dress up and come to enjoy a night of fun, games and entertainment!" Those interested in participating with a truck can sign up through the Kuna Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
The Farmstead is open and features attractions like the pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, the potato sack slide and more. The season hosts events on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 31 (Halloween). Those seeking more scary thrills can partake of the “Field of Screams.” More information is at lowefamilyfarmstead.com and on Facebook. The Farmstead is located at 2500 S. Eagle Road in Kuna.
Linder Farms is back for its final season but will continue to feature a full field of pumpkins, and, of course, the corn maze, among other attractions. Wearing masks is encouraged. Online ordering systems are in place and an option to order tickets and food before coming while at the farm. More information is available through Facebook and at linderfarms.com/.
K-Town Flea Market is open the first Saturday of every month. Shop vendor booths outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page. Next opening is Nov. 7.
Melba Valley Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October and is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
Senior Fair 2020 is still happening
The 14th annual Senior Fair is a free health and wellness expo focused on senior citizens in the community and their families 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Spectra, the providers of Venue Management, have announced the design of the event has changed in order to provide senior residents a safe way to attend the event with social distancing measures through a curb side service set up. Seniors will drive up to the event and get their free tote full of information and goodies, according to a press release, then they can park in a designated parking area and request the vendors they would like to meet with. Each vendor will come out and meet with the seniors in the parking lot, where the senior residents can stay in their vehicles, and can discuss insurance, healthy living, finances, home care, assisted living, future planning and more.
More information is at nampaciviccenter.com or by calling 208-468-5500. The event is sponsored by Humana, Idaho Press and MediGold.
Race for the Steaks
The seventh annual Race for the Steaks, hosted by the Idaho Beef Council, is now Raising the ‘Steaks’ on Nutrition and Health. Registration fees will equally support the Beef Counts program benefitting The Idaho Foodbank and the Treasure Valley YMCA, with $20 going to each organization. The Beef Counts program provides a much needed, high quality protein for food insecure Idahoans, according to a press release.
Like many community events, this annual race, which typically ends with a delicious steak dinner at the finish line, will be scheduled with runners participating virtually in 5K/10K distance options, and completing their course Oct. 19-24. The deadline to report results reporting is Oct. 25.
Race packs this year will include items with a total value of over $30, which includes a race T-shirt, free finger steaks from Big Jud’s, a free beverage voucher from Sockeye Brewing Company, a trio of The Grill Dad’s “Tuxedo Spice Blends” from Spiceology and an assortment of “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” cooking guides and accessories, the release stated.
Registration details are available at RaceForTheSteaks.com.
Professional Bull Riders return to Ford Idaho Center Oct. 16-17
The premier series Professional Bull Riders returns to Nampa's Ford Idaho Center Oct. 16-17 as "the world’s top bull riders attempt to collect crucial points on the line in the championship race to the PBR World Finals."
The event, PBR Cooper Tires Take the Money and Ride presented by Union Home Mortgage, is in its ninth year of coming to Nampa, according to a press release. The Top-35 bull riders in the world will take on the rankest bucking bulls in the business.
The bull riding action begins at 7:45 p.m. on both Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17. All Top 35 bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday.
After Round 2 on Saturday, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled, and the top 15 riders will then advance to the championship round, according to the release. Tickets are on sale now ICTickets.com, through the Ford Idaho Center Box Office at 208-442-3232, at PBR.com or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the release, include:
- All venue staff, PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be screened for COVID-19. PBR staff and event participants will undergo medical testing for COVID-19.
- Only up to 50% of arena capacity will be sold.
- All fans will be in “pod” seating to increase distancing and minimizing fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats.
- Complimentary face coverings will be offered to fans entering the arena.
- Increased reliance on cashless and contactless concessions.
- Social responsibility guidelines will be posted at restroom, concession and concourse areas.
PBR Elite Seats, with other perks, are also available starting at $350 and can be purchased by contacting the PBR Customer Service Department at 800-732-1727.
Life’s Kitchen to host fundraising auction
Life’s Kitchen is hosting a fundraising online auction now through Monday, Oct. 19. Life’s Kitchen will also host its first-ever virtual event 2020 Sparkling Wine Spectacular Mask-R-Aid at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Party boxes are available. “We are excited to share our story with you and let you know what is happening at Life’s Kitchen.” Registration and more information is at lifeskitchensws.afrogs.org.